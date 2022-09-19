Market Snapshot: Stocks find momentum even as investors brace for more Fed tightening

Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks gain as 10-year Treasury yield spikes, homebuilders in focus
Stocks choppy ahead of Federal Reserve meeting Wed. US to sell up to 10 million barrels of oil from SPR for Nov. delivery. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk say Fed rate hike may trigger deflation. Coverage for this event has ended. Nissan recalls 203,000 Titans and Frontiers that could roll...
The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says
The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
Here's what comes next for the world's top currencies as Fed moves and global growth fears weigh on foreign exchange markets
The US Dollar has spiked up against major currencies this year, including a 24% surge against the Japanese yen. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are a key factor lifting the dollar but there are others at play, too. Spiking energy prices and growth worries are contributing to weakness in the...
3 Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunities In the Nasdaq Bear Market
You may not see these game-changing stocks this cheap ever again.
Why stock-market bears are eying June lows after S&P 500 falls back below 3,900
The S&P 500 finished Friday below a crucial chart support level that’s served as a battleground in recent years, leading technical analysts to warn of a potential test of the stock market’s June lows. “Over the last three years, the level on the [S&P 500] with the most...
US stocks drop for a 3rd day as Treasury yields spike and recession fears grow after Fed rate hike
US stocks fell Thursday for a third straight session, with the S&P 500 hitting the lowest level since July. Bond yields continued to mount higher as the market prepares to see more Fed rate hikes. The Fed-policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.1% for a fresh 15-year high. US stocks...
JPMorgan Bullish on Stocks, Sees Soft Landing for Economy
Hawkish comments about interest rates by central banks around the world have some investors scared that economies and financial markets are headed for a downturn. But JPMorgan strategists, led by Marko Kolanovic, aren’t so pessimistic. “We maintain that economic data and investor positioning are more important factors for risky...
Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike
Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
Wall Street closes lower as central banks around the world raise interest rates
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, deepening their losses for the week, as central banks around the world raised interest rates to fight inflation
As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision, Stocks Show Signs Of Bouncing Back
(Wednesday Market Open) The market often waits until a bearish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision to take a spill. This time around, investors seemed eager to get a head start, triggering a broad market selloff Tuesday ahead of this afternoon’s announcement. The Fed is widely expected...
Asian shares decline ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it works to squash the highest inflation in decades. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.4% in morning trading to 27,308.66. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.4% to 6,712.40. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.9% to 2,346.62. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.4% to 18,524.48, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2% to 3,115.08. Global tensions are adding to uncertainties. Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia. The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently blasted what he described as U.S. efforts to preserve its global domination and ordered officials to boost weapons production.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble After Hawkish Fed Rate Hike; 2-Year Yields Top 4.1%
Stocks finished sharply lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered its third consecutive jumbo-sized rate hike, while signaling that even tighter monetary policy will be needed over the coming months in order to tame the fastest inflation in more than four decades. The Fed lifted its Fed Funds rate by...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Slide As Hawkish Fed Hike Echoes Through Global Markets
U.S. stocks extended declines Thursday, while the dollar tested fresh two-decade highs against its global peers, as investors unpacked a hawkish Federal Reserve rate hike and braced for the impact of policy tightening from major central banks around the world. The Fed's decision to boost its benchmark Fed Funds rate...
Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9% as of 3:37p.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks and every sector in the benchmark index lost ground as traders wait to see how far the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday.
European Shares Slide to Over 1-1/2 Year Lows on Slowdown Fears
(Reuters) - European shares slumped 1.8% on Thursday, as recession worries heightened after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered another jumbo-sized interest rate hike and signalled more in its fight against stubbornly high inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 index hit its lowest since February 2021 led by rate-sensitive tech and real...
Wall Street Swoons After Another 75-Basis-Point Fed Rate Hike on Bearish Economic Projections
(Wednesday Market Close) After a less-than-surprising decision by the Federal Open Market Committee to raise the overnight rate another 75 basis points, stocks swooned and closed sharply lower after a wild bout of back-and-forth trading. The rate hike itself had less to do with the selling on Wall Street. It...
U.S. Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall in September; Sentiment Rises
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week. The University of Michigan's survey on Friday followed in...
