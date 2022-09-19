The Margin: Americans hate flying with these types of passengers the most (No. 2 is seat kickers)

Read full article on original website
Plane Passenger's Method to Get More Leg Room on Flight Outrages Internet
"Generally speaking, I hate people," one user said as the internet turned against the space-grabbing passenger.
Unruly passenger physically assaulted flight attendant, American Airlines says
An American Airlines flight attendant was physically assaulted by an unruly passenger on Wednesday, according to airline officials.
Customer Says American Airlines Lost Wheelchair, Stranding Them For Hours
"I'm still trying to get some sort of compensation for this nightmare ordeal," said Xavi Santiago in a viral TikTok video.
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
Man tells girlfriend off for ‘ruining flight’ after eating lasagne on plane – but people are divided
A MAN has slammed his girlfriend after she bought a whole lasagne onto a plane - but not everyone agrees with him. The passenger explained how his girlfriend's meal choice received comments from flight attendants who said that everyone could smell the food. The man took this as an indication...
Flight diverted to expel ‘wild’ and ‘very drunk’ passenger who ‘urinated on seat’
A Ryanair flight had to be diverted to offload several disruptive passengers – including a man who reportedly urinated on one of the plane seats while “very drunk”.The flight had left Manchester Airport for Tenerife on 18 September but had to make an emergency stop on the Portuguese island of Porto Santo so that local police could march the unruly passengers off the aircraft.The pilot reportedly had no choice but to make the early landing after a number of arguments broke out on board.The man accused of relieving himself on the seat next to his own looked “rotten drunk”...
Video shows passenger punching flight attendant on Mexico-to-L.A. flight
A passenger who allegedly punched a flight attendant in the back of the head during an American Airlines flight from Mexico to Los Angeles was taken into custody after the plane landed Wednesday, CBS Los Angeles reports.The carrier said in a statement that the incident happened on Flight 377 from San José del Cabo to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).The FBI, which is handling the investigation since the alleged assault happened in-flight, said 33-year-old Alexander Tung Cuu Le, of Westminster, California, was detained on suspicion of interfering with a flight crew, a federal offense. Video taken by a passenger, Barrie Livingstone,...
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
Pilot Turns Plane Around To Collect Father And Daughter With Passport Trouble
With all the travel drama that unfolded this summer, it’s nice to see some heartwarming news for a change. A TUI flight was about to take off from Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, and arrive in England. After speaking with flight attendants, the pilot suddenly turned the plane around to go back to the gate.
Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic
Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
Hundreds of passengers put through security again after one person on flight ‘inadvertently’ missed screening
Some 200 passengers on a Qantas flight from Sydney to Melbourne were greeted with an unpleasant surprise when they landed at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday: they would have to go through security again.After Qantas flight QF487 landed, bewildered passengers were forced to wait for 15 minutes on the plane and then at a gate before being escorted back to the arrival hall to go through the security process for a flight that had already been completed. The reason for the second screening, a Qantas spokesperson later confirmed in a statement to The Guardian, was that at least one of...
Passenger stranded for hours at airport after wheelchair ‘left behind by American Airlines’
An American Airlines passenger landed in Florida for a Disney World trip only to find that luggage handlers had failed to load their wheelchair onto the flight. Last week, Xavi Santiago flew from Los Angeles to Orlando with a layover in Miami. The self-proclaimed “theme park enthusiast” was en route...
Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer
Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
Ryanair passengers stunned after landing in the wrong country due to ‘missed curfew’
A PLANE full of passengers were left stunned after they landed in the wrong country - 250 miles from where they went to be. The Ryanair flight from Dublin was bound for Faro in Portugal, only to be forced to divert to Malaga in Spain. Due to the air traffic...
Luggage ‘chaos’: Flight lands in Spain without a single bag onboard
Passengers were left waiting and confused at baggage reclaim in Spain before finding out that their luggage was still all the way back in the UK.Flight IB3693 – operated by Iberia Express – left Manchester for Madrid on Sunday (11 September) without a single traveller’s bag onboard.The airline blamed the incident on a “lack of handling agents from our handling provider”.Days after landing, the passengers still had no idea when they would be reunited with their possessions.During their trips, they had to cope with just the clothes they were wearing and items they had packed in hand luggage.The airline said that...
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
