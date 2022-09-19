ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The Margin: Americans hate flying with these types of passengers the most (No. 2 is seat kickers)

By Madison Darbyshire in New York
wealthinsidermag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Flight diverted to expel ‘wild’ and ‘very drunk’ passenger who ‘urinated on seat’

A Ryanair flight had to be diverted to offload several disruptive passengers – including a man who reportedly urinated on one of the plane seats while “very drunk”.The flight had left Manchester Airport for Tenerife on 18 September but had to make an emergency stop on the Portuguese island of Porto Santo so that local police could march the unruly passengers off the aircraft.The pilot reportedly had no choice but to make the early landing after a number of arguments broke out on board.The man accused of relieving himself on the seat next to his own looked “rotten drunk”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Video shows passenger punching flight attendant on Mexico-to-L.A. flight

A passenger who allegedly punched a flight attendant in the back of the head during an American Airlines flight from Mexico to Los Angeles was taken into custody after the plane landed Wednesday, CBS Los Angeles reports.The carrier said in a statement that the incident happened on Flight 377 from San José del Cabo to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).The FBI, which is handling the investigation since the alleged assault happened in-flight, said 33-year-old Alexander Tung Cuu Le, of Westminster, California, was detained on suspicion of interfering with a flight crew, a federal offense. Video taken by a passenger, Barrie Livingstone,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Flight Attendants#Linus Travel#Coffee Pot
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic

Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

Hundreds of passengers put through security again after one person on flight ‘inadvertently’ missed screening

Some 200 passengers on a Qantas flight from Sydney to Melbourne were greeted with an unpleasant surprise when they landed at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday: they would have to go through security again.After Qantas flight QF487 landed, bewildered passengers were forced to wait for 15 minutes on the plane and then at a gate before being escorted back to the arrival hall to go through the security process for a flight that had already been completed. The reason for the second screening, a Qantas spokesperson later confirmed in a statement to The Guardian, was that at least one of...
LIFESTYLE
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Luggage ‘chaos’: Flight lands in Spain without a single bag onboard

Passengers were left waiting and confused at baggage reclaim in Spain before finding out that their luggage was still all the way back in the UK.Flight IB3693 – operated by Iberia Express – left Manchester for Madrid on Sunday (11 September) without a single traveller’s bag onboard.The airline blamed the incident on a “lack of handling agents from our handling provider”.Days after landing, the passengers still had no idea when they would be reunited with their possessions.During their trips, they had to cope with just the clothes they were wearing and items they had packed in hand luggage.The airline said that...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy