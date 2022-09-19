Read full article on original website
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows. People who felt stressed, anxious, lonely, depressed or worried about COVID-19 before getting infected were at higher risk of developing long-term symptoms from their illness, according to a new study. "We were surprised by how strongly...
PsyPost
Neuroimaging study suggests mental fatigue helps preserve the chemical integrity of the brain
Strenuous cognitive work leads to an accumulation of glutamate in the prefrontal cortex, according to new research published in the journal Current Biology. The new findings suggest that mental fatigue is a neuropsychological mechanism that helps to avert the build up of potentially toxic byproducts of prolonged cognitive activity. “Nobody...
McKnight's
Cognitive skills decline with age, but the brain may compensate, study finds
Although healthy older adults score higher on measures of mental well-being than younger adults, they have more trouble with distracted thinking, resulting in poorer cognitive performance, according to a new study. Yet as it ages, some areas of the brain may attempt to make up for loss of function elsewhere, researchers say.
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
studyfinds.org
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease
SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
Futurity
Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk
Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
Futurity
Exercise hormone stops Parkinson’s symptoms in mice
A hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice, researchers report. Parkinson’s disease, a neurologic condition that causes people to lose control over their muscles and movements, affects about 1 million people...
EverydayHealth.com
Does Migraine Cause Memory Loss?
If you have migraine and have felt confused or had trouble concentrating before, during, or between attacks, you’re not alone. Migraine, particularly migraine with aura, can cause transient global amnesia, a sudden and brief loss of memory. For many people with migraine, particularly children and younger adults, research suggests that brain fog and temporary memory loss can occur before, during, or after a migraine attack and even in between attacks, the American Migraine Foundation (AMF) notes.
studyfinds.org
Iron deficiency anemia among older adults weakens muscles, doubles the risk of death
SÃO CARLOS, Brazil — Taking iron supplements not only benefits people with anemia, but it may also prevent a life-threatening loss of muscle mass among older people. A team from the Federal University of São Carlos in Brazil and University College London reports that suffering anemia and weak muscles at the same time can significantly increase the risk of death among older adults. The study shows this combination increases an older man’s risk of dying by 64 percent and by an astounding 117 percent among older women.
msn.com
Taking daily multivitamin could slow cognitive decline among older people by 2 years, study say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Keeping your brain healthy could be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin, according to a first-of-its-kind study released Wednesday by the Alzheimer's Association. The ability to slow cognitive decline by almost two years with a multivitamin is significant, and while more research is needed, doctors say this is a critical first step.
verywellhealth.com
Neck Pain and Headaches: Causes and Treatments
Headaches and neck pain are two very common symptoms. When they happen together, it may indicate certain medical issues. Causes of headaches with neck pain range from problems that are bothersome but not dangerous (like a hangover) to life-threatening issues (like fluid buildup in the brain). But it’s important for...
Foot massage could help menopausal women kick fatigue by aiding restful sleep, study suggests
Menopausal women could gain an extra hour of sleep each night – with a simple foot massage. The massages increase sleep and reduce fatigue and anxiety by stimulating the nerve cells in the legs, the North American Menopause Society reported. It follows a study by Cankyry Karatekin, TC Amasya...
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Psych Centra
Can PTSD Cause Brain Fog?
The effects of trauma can linger. If you sometimes lack mental clarity and feel fatigued, you may be experiencing PTSD-related brain fog. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can arise after you experience a traumatic event. There are many symptoms, including nightmares, flashbacks, and panic attacks, which can occur spontaneously or when something reminds you of the trauma.
entrepreneursbreak.com
What are the Symptoms of Menopause?
Menopause is when a woman’s ovaries stop producing eggs, and her uterus stops working. When it comes to New York menopause, the body changes and hormone levels become unbalanced. The most common symptoms of menopause are hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, irritability, depression, and low libido. Menopause can...
Fox News
Study suggests older adults show greater mental well-being despite cognitive decline
Despite displaying signs of poorer cognitive performance, older adults tend to have greater mental well-being compared to younger adults, according to a new study. A study published this month in Psychology and Aging by researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine indicates that adults over 60 showed greater mental well-being but worse cognitive performance than younger adults. Adults in their 20s tended to have more experience with anxiety, depression and loneliness than seniors.
powerofpositivity.com
20 Salt Substitutes to Reduce Blood Pressure
Too much salt may lead to heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke. Sodium causes your body to lose calcium pulled from your bones. Salt substitutes are a great way to lower your sodium consumption. Using them in place of salt could help reduce your blood pressure and prevent other heart-related diseases.
