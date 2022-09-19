If you have migraine and have felt confused or had trouble concentrating before, during, or between attacks, you’re not alone. Migraine, particularly migraine with aura, can cause transient global amnesia, a sudden and brief loss of memory. For many people with migraine, particularly children and younger adults, research suggests that brain fog and temporary memory loss can occur before, during, or after a migraine attack and even in between attacks, the American Migraine Foundation (AMF) notes.

