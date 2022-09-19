ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Every Emotional Photo

A final goodbye. The royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional funeral on Monday, September 19. The event began with a short procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the late monarch had been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14. King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — led the procession alongside three of the queen’s grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bidens forced to sit 14 rows back behind president of Poland at Queen’s funeral service

Joe Biden and Jill Biden were pictured among the world leaders in attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, where the US president and first lady were seated in the 14th row.Mr Biden and his wife were seated behind the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, but in front of Czech Republic Prime Minister Peter Fiala and his wife Jana Fialová, pictures showed.The Bidens were seated in a section of the abbey set aside for world leaders attending the event, alongside the heads of Commonwealth states, British politicians and leaders and members...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
extratv

Sandra Oh’s Attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Explained

Actress Sandra Oh was among the mourners at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral — and now we know why. The BBC reports Oh attended as a member of the Order of Canada. The site explains that the Queen created the Order in 1967 to honor those "whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.”
WORLD
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral

A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

Britain and the world bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II

Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders, before a ceremonial journey past hundreds of thousands of mourners to her final place of rest. Hundreds of thousands of people are estimated to have queued, sometimes for up to 25 hours and overnight, to file past the queen's coffin as it lay in state.
U.K.
insideedition.com

London Returns to Normal After Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

London is returning to normal a day after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. It's hard to believe that thousands of mourners arrived to pay their respects to the queen. With crowds completely dispersed, the clean-up at Buckingham Palace has begun. Former President Donald Trump is also mocking the seating arrangements in Westminster Abbey that put President Biden and first lady Jill Biden 14 rows back at the funeral. He says "If I were President, they wouldn’t have sat me back there."
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy