Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
The former Archbishop of York said Queen Elizabeth II told him she didn't want a 'long, boring' funeral
Former Archbishop of York John Sentamu said the Queen told him she didn't want a "long, boring" funeral. Speaking on BBC Sunday, Sentamu discussed his conversations with the Queen surrounding death. He also said the Queen wrote him a letter describing her public grief after Prince Philip died.
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?
The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Every Emotional Photo
A final goodbye. The royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional funeral on Monday, September 19. The event began with a short procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the late monarch had been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14. King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — led the procession alongside three of the queen’s grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.
Bidens forced to sit 14 rows back behind president of Poland at Queen’s funeral service
Joe Biden and Jill Biden were pictured among the world leaders in attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, where the US president and first lady were seated in the 14th row.Mr Biden and his wife were seated behind the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, but in front of Czech Republic Prime Minister Peter Fiala and his wife Jana Fialová, pictures showed.The Bidens were seated in a section of the abbey set aside for world leaders attending the event, alongside the heads of Commonwealth states, British politicians and leaders and members...
What the note left on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin says
The note from King Charles III was placed on a wreath of flowers.
Hillary Clinton Says This US Politician 'Somewhat Like' Queen Elizabeth II: 'Gutsiest Woman In Politics Now'
Less than three days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, a famous politician likened a member of Congress to the legendary head of the royal family. But was that comparison made too soon?. What Happened: Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British monarchy for 70 years, died last Thursday at...
Sandra Oh’s Attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Explained
Actress Sandra Oh was among the mourners at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral — and now we know why. The BBC reports Oh attended as a member of the Order of Canada. The site explains that the Queen created the Order in 1967 to honor those "whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.”
Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral
A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
Unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II released on the eve of her funeral
A never-before-seen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was released by the royal family on the eve of the late monarch's state funeral, for which thousands flocked to the British capital, London, on Monday. The photo was taken to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee, the celebration of her 70 years on...
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: timeline of day’s key moments
A guide to proceedings of first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s in 1965
Buckingham Palace released a previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her funeral
Buckingham Palace released a new photo of Queen Elizabeth on Sunday. The photo, taken to mark her Platinum Jubilee in June, has never been released to the public. The monarch's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday. A previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II was released on...
In Pictures: The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Services for Britain's longest-serving monarch took place at Westminster Abbey, followed by a procession through London. Leaders from around the world gathered to honor her.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: All the music that will be played during the service
As the nation says a final farewell to Her Majesty, here’s a full programme of all the music that will feature during her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September 2022. The service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be led by the Dean of Westminster, with...
Britain and the world bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II
Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders, before a ceremonial journey past hundreds of thousands of mourners to her final place of rest. Hundreds of thousands of people are estimated to have queued, sometimes for up to 25 hours and overnight, to file past the queen's coffin as it lay in state.
Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday giving the public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released details...
London Returns to Normal After Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
London is returning to normal a day after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. It's hard to believe that thousands of mourners arrived to pay their respects to the queen. With crowds completely dispersed, the clean-up at Buckingham Palace has begun. Former President Donald Trump is also mocking the seating arrangements in Westminster Abbey that put President Biden and first lady Jill Biden 14 rows back at the funeral. He says "If I were President, they wouldn’t have sat me back there."
The reason why actress Sandra Oh was invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral
On Monday, September 19, 2022, the United Kingdom farewelled its longest-reigning queen. During the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II —which was organized and approved by herself —two thousand people were invited to Westminster Abbey. Among the guests were 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries, such as United...
