Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage: Recipes Worth Cooking
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage is a delicious and super easy side dish to make with only a few ingredients. It is flavorful and ready in less than 30 minutes. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it...
Low Carb Cheesy Cauliflower Bake: Recipes Worth Cooking
This fully-loaded Cheesy Cauliflower Bake is the ultimate comfort food! Roasted cauliflower is topped with sour cream, cheese, bacon, green onions, and seasonings for a cheesy, creamy, and low-carb dish. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 30 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how...
ABC News
Pati Jinich shares 3 guacamole recipes you can try at home
While there may be an absurd number of "who made this a thing" food-related days on the calendar, Natinoal Guacamole Day is one that most everyone can probably get behind. Pati Jinich joined "Good Morning America" during Hispanic Heritage Month to share a few recipes that take the beloved mashed avocado appetizer and side to the next level.
From tattie scones to tahini fudge: eight delicious new recipes from Ottolenghi Test Kitchen
Cheesy curried butter beans on toast with pickled onion. Beans on toast, all grown up. This makes the perfect al-desko lunch for those who work from home, and is also a great quick and easy dinner for adults and kids alike (serve the pickle on the side, if you prefer). Play around with different tinned beans, cheeses and herbs, using up whatever you have in your pantry and fridge. Make double or treble the amount of pickled onions, minus the chilli, and refrigerate in a sterilised jar for up to two weeks. They go especially well in salads and with grilled food.
Keto Arugula Salmon Roll: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto Arugula Salmon Roll is a low-carb dish that is fresh and filling. You can easily make this from scratch and enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, or in between!. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
The Daily South
French Toast Dippers
A platter of classic French Toast is always a welcome site at breakfast or brunch, but the traditional dish can use an update. French Toast Dippers the custard-soaked slices into puffed sticks that are crispy on the outside with creamy, silky interiors. They're made for dunking—and we have three fun sauces that will give everyone at the table something to enjoy.
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls
These Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls are surprisingly simple to make! It makes the perfect amount for your whole family. Tender and gooey!. No oven necessary! I know a lot of people who don't even use their oven anymore now that they have an air fryer. I've had a lot of fun creating these air fryer recipes that would traditionally be made in the oven - like these Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls! Now don't think for a second that making these in the air fryer makes them any different. They are still as tasty and fluffy as if you'd baked them. Top them off with some glaze and you have yourself the perfect cinnamon roll! If you are looking for new ways to utilize your air fryer, you have to make this Air Fryer Cinnamon Roll recipe.
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
We Made the Pioneer Woman Sweet Potato Casserole, and It’s the Perfect Holiday Side
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. We love Ree Drummond’s comfort food ideas: dishes loaded with flavor, and...
Pork stew
If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
Easy Mango Salsa: Recipes Worth Making
Flavorful, crunchy, 8-ingredient mango salsa! Perfect for dipping, bowls, tacos, and more. Just 20 minutes and 1 bowl are required. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients (Serves 4) 3/4 cup of Finely Chopped Ripe Mango...
thepioneerwoman.com
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Simply put, sweet potato side dishes require a spot on any good Thanksgiving menu! Creamy potatoes made with russets or Yukon gold usually take the spot for the "mashed" category, but you can mix it up this year and try these mashed sweet potatoes. Cooked on the stove with just a few added ingredients, these mashed sweet potatoes are buttery and lightly sweetened, like the filling of sweet potato casserole. It's one of the best sweet potato recipes for any fall or winter dinner!
Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bomb: Recipes Worth Making
Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bombs explode with flavors too good to resist! To make a batch of 15 you only need four ingredients and 30 minutes of prep. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients...
Turmeric pork dinner
BY's Recipe: Turmeric pork dinner is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-45 minutes. Makes 2-4 servings. Prep. Time: 5-10 minutes. Cook/grill Time: 30-45 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-45 minutes.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Squash and Corn
3 roasted green chilies, peeled and seeded (banana peppers were used in testing; alternatively, half a 4 1/2-ounce can of roasted, diced chilies can be used) 2 cups frozen corn, thawed (fresh corn cut from the cob can also be used) 1/4 cup water. 1/4 teaspoon salt. Directions. Yield:. 4...
