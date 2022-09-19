ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Over the Counter That Works Without Exercise?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Losing weight can be challenging, and doing so without exercising is even harder. But taking an over-the-counter fat burner like PhenQ can help you, even if you don’t work out.
scitechdaily.com

New Game-Changing Obesity Drug Dramatically Reduces Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

The risk of type 2 diabetes is reduced by more than half by weekly injections of the new obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide). This is according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (September 19-23). Semaglutide...
HuffPost

Nordic Walking Can Improve Your Heart Function. Here's How It Works.

It’s widely known that walking is great for you. Research shows that walking can cut your risk of heart disease, reduce joint pain and naturally relieve stress. A study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology in June also found that a specific kind of walking can be beneficial for people with coronary artery disease: Nordic walking. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronary artery disease “is the most common type of heart disease in the United States.” The study results suggest that people with the disease saw improved heart function after committing to Nordic walking for three months.
MedicalXpress

Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster

The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Fed Up, Resentful? Maybe You’re Differentiating

Differentiation is about separating from those close to us and focusing more on our own needs. Differentiating can occur several times in our lives and stir resentment, anger, and feelings of emptiness. We need to take stock and listen to these emotions; it is an opportunity to make our lives...
ScienceBlog.com

People who are ‘night owls’ could have greater risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease

Are you an early bird or a night owl? Our activity patterns and sleep cycles could influence our risk of diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease. New research published in Experimental Physiology found wake/sleep cycles cause metabolic differences and alter our body’s preference for energy sources. The researchers found that those who stay up later have a reduced ability to use fat for energy, meaning fats may build-up in the body and increase risk for type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
Penned It

Relationship Opinion: When Do You Quit?

We're here to talk about love. We're going to talk about what it means to love yourself, and what it means to respect yourself. We're going to talk about how you can take care of your mental health and be happy.
CNBC

How to raise kids with healthy self-esteem, according to a child psychologist

Low self-esteem can affect every aspect in a child's life. It can also manifest in a variety of ways. Some indicators of low self-esteem include struggling to tolerate negative emotions, says Irina Gorelik, a child psychologist at Williamsburg Therapy Group, or shying away from taking credit for certain actions. A...
