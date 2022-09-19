Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
New Game-Changing Obesity Drug Dramatically Reduces Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes is reduced by more than half by weekly injections of the new obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide). This is according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (September 19-23). Semaglutide...
MedicalXpress
Seven healthy lifestyle habits may reduce dementia risk for people with diabetes
A combination of seven healthy lifestyle habits including sleeping seven to nine hours daily, exercising regularly and having frequent social contact was associated with a lower risk of dementia in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in the September 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. "Type...
Nordic Walking Can Improve Your Heart Function. Here's How It Works.
It’s widely known that walking is great for you. Research shows that walking can cut your risk of heart disease, reduce joint pain and naturally relieve stress. A study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology in June also found that a specific kind of walking can be beneficial for people with coronary artery disease: Nordic walking. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronary artery disease “is the most common type of heart disease in the United States.” The study results suggest that people with the disease saw improved heart function after committing to Nordic walking for three months.
Common food you must banish from your diet to prevent diabetes – as cases surge in young
IT'S fair to say a few of us put on a few pounds over lockdown. While trapped at home with not much else to do, many people turned to the fridge for comfort - and even for entertainment. But our lockdown eating patterns have had a particularly disastrous impact on...
MedicalXpress
Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
Yes, your dog can get diabetes — here are the signs, plus 5 tips to prevent this serious condition
Main signs of diabetes in dogs include unexplained weight loss and increased urination and thirst. Unspayed female dogs and dogs with Cushing's disease, pancreatitis, or obesity have a higher risk. Treatment generally involves insulin injections, regular exercise, and a low-fat, high-fiber diet. Just like humans, dogs can develop diabetes. In...
ScienceBlog.com
People who are ‘night owls’ could have greater risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease
Are you an early bird or a night owl? Our activity patterns and sleep cycles could influence our risk of diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease. New research published in Experimental Physiology found wake/sleep cycles cause metabolic differences and alter our body’s preference for energy sources. The researchers found that those who stay up later have a reduced ability to use fat for energy, meaning fats may build-up in the body and increase risk for type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
studyfinds.org
Night owls more likely to develop diabetes, heart disease than early birds
LONDON — Staying up late can be fun, but a new study finds it can also be bad for your heart and overall health. Researchers have found that “night owls” are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes or heart disease than people who get to bed and wake up early.
MedicalXpress
Waist-to-hip ratio better predicts early death than BMI and provides superior measure of healthy weight, study finds
Waist-to-hip ratio is a stronger predictor of early death than BMI and should be considered as a superior measure of healthy weight, new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found. Body mass index...
How a simple tweak to your daily routine could cut your risk of killer illness
MAKING a simple tweak to your daily routine could cut your risk of a killer illness. By just doing an activity such as walking can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, a study has revealed. Incorporating some moderate-to-vigorous physical activity managed, through a variety of biological mechanisms, to reduce...
6 essential foods for women over 50 that can help fight fatigue and inflammation
Nutrient deficiencies can crop up after 50, but these six foods can help.
Relationship Opinion: When Do You Quit?
We're here to talk about love. We're going to talk about what it means to love yourself, and what it means to respect yourself. We're going to talk about how you can take care of your mental health and be happy.
CNBC
How to raise kids with healthy self-esteem, according to a child psychologist
Low self-esteem can affect every aspect in a child's life. It can also manifest in a variety of ways. Some indicators of low self-esteem include struggling to tolerate negative emotions, says Irina Gorelik, a child psychologist at Williamsburg Therapy Group, or shying away from taking credit for certain actions. A...
