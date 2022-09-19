The deaths of Mikhail Gorbachev and Queen Elizabeth II mark the end of the 20th century

Read full article on original website
Related
Snubbed By London, Trump, Obama Invited To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II's Death In Washington
Following a report that only two seats would be made available for U.S. dignitaries to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and the three other living former presidents will be offered seats at a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral on Sept. 21.
Bidens forced to sit 14 rows back behind president of Poland at Queen’s funeral service
Joe Biden and Jill Biden were pictured among the world leaders in attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, where the US president and first lady were seated in the 14th row.Mr Biden and his wife were seated behind the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, but in front of Czech Republic Prime Minister Peter Fiala and his wife Jana Fialová, pictures showed.The Bidens were seated in a section of the abbey set aside for world leaders attending the event, alongside the heads of Commonwealth states, British politicians and leaders and members...
Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?
The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
Queen Elizabeth II just died. Here’s what will happen to her $500 million fortune
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on July 15, 2022. Her Majesty leaves behind over $500 million in personal assets from her 70 years on the throne, which Prince Charles will inherit when he is crowned king.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox News
The View’s Hostin claims Queen Elizabeth wore ‘crown with pillaged stones,’ Britain a ‘genocidal’ empire
During the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind everyone that though it is sad that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, she was the leader of a monarchy "built on the backs of black and brown people." Hostin also went so far...
Fox News
TUCKER CARLSON: Queen Elizabeth II is being attacked by some because she lived in a better time
Queen Elizabeth II died today in Scotland, as you likely know, at the age of 96. She was the longest serving monarch in British history. She was born in one world and died in another. It's not easy to maintain your dignity while living in the public eye. Most of us could not pull it off for an afternoon. Queen Elizabeth did it for more than 70 years.
After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond
Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Is Attending Queen Elizabeth's Funeral? Shocking Details On Who Is Banned
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will honor her legacy and bring world leaders together. Aside from politicians traveling to England to pay their respects, members of the royal family will put aside their differences in order to pay homage to their matriarch. Article continues below advertisement. Despite the remaining tension between...
White House confirms Trump not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
President Joe Biden will not be bringing his predecessor – or any other former president – to accompany him when he travels to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the White House has said. In response to a question on whether Mr Biden would invite Donald...
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
U.K.・
Transition from Queen Elizabeth shows weaknesses in U.S. presidency
Some weeks are more important than others. Last week was one of them. But, regarding three particular stories, much of their significance has been missed. The death of Queen Elizabeth II led to a well-established transition of the crown, compared with the refusal of too many Americans to recognize Joe Biden's election as president. And, when compared with the crown's only official role as head of state, certain flaws, contradictions and weaknesses in the roles of the U.S. presidency are brutally exposed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All the countries not invited to the Queen’s funeral
While most countries around the world have been invited to the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, six nations have not received invitations for the ceremony. These six countries — Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar — will not attend the event which has been...
U.K.・
Hillary Clinton Says This US Politician 'Somewhat Like' Queen Elizabeth II: 'Gutsiest Woman In Politics Now'
Less than three days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, a famous politician likened a member of Congress to the legendary head of the royal family. But was that comparison made too soon?. What Happened: Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British monarchy for 70 years, died last Thursday at...
‘I cannot mourn’: Former colonies conflicted over Queen Elizabeth II’s death
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Upon taking the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world, many of them unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there...
Inside Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Royal Engagement Before Her Death: Photos
Her last appearance. Queen Elizabeth II‘s final royal engagement came just days before her death when she appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, September 6. For the first time in her 70-year reign, the monarch welcomed the new leader of the British government in Scotland, where she’d been staying at Balmoral Castle. In the past, the late sovereign had appointed prime ministers from Buckingham Palace in London, but officials made the change so that Truss, 47, wouldn’t have to alter her travel plans if Elizabeth’s mobility issues made it difficult for her to leave Scotland.
Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne at a time of deep religious divisions and worked to bring tolerance
Thousands of Christian cathedrals and churches rang their bells for an hour at noon the day after Queen Elizabeth II died in honor of the 96-year-old monarch and her 70 years of service as queen of the United Kingdom. The ringing of church bells across the country on the death...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth's death leads to renewed African calls for apologies
At a community radio station in the heart of Johannesburg's bustling Hillbrow neighbourhood, MJ Mojalefa is hosting a phone-in following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The 22-year-old DJ wants his large youth audience to share their thoughts on the legacy of the British empire, which once included South Africa.
allthatsinteresting.com
Queen Elizabeth In World War II: The Little-Known Story Of ‘Princess Auto Mechanic’
The future Queen Elizabeth was barely a teenager when World War II threatened her nation, but she was determined to do what she could for her country — and she soon became the first female member of the royal family to enlist in the British Army. When World War...
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: timeline of day’s key moments
A guide to proceedings of first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s in 1965
Comments / 0