Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
High school football roundup: Arthur County survives scare against Hay Springs
The Class D6 race could still be open after last week. No. 2 Arthur County, who has been on a tear to start the season after beating defending state champions Cody-Kilgore by 28 points, struggled defensively against Hay Springs. The Wolves outlasted Hay Springs 44-42, which wasn’t the ideal way...
The 2022 Champions of Wyoming High School State Golf
The Wyoming prep golf season was completed last Friday and Saturday with the state championships in Rock Springs, Buffalo, and Wright. Championships were won by individuals and teams to complete the 2022 season. A trio of three-time winners highlighted the play on the links. The Johnson reign continued in 2A...
Comments / 0