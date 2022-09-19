ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FOX Sports

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
Yardbarker

49ers reportedly thought Commanders would trade for QB Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch suggested before the start of the regular season that "two-to-three teams" were interested in trading for veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during this year's NFL Scouting Combine before it was reported on March 8 that Garoppolo had undergone surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
NFL
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades

In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
