Clemson, SC

Freshman cornerback confident, must work on technique after career-high in snaps

Without cornerbacks Sheridan Jones (injured early in the first quarter) and backup Nate Wiggins (not dressed) on Saturday, Clemson relied heavily on freshmen cornerbacks Toriano Pride Jr. and Jeadyn Lukus against Louisiana Tech.
CST Radio Rewind: The "Portal Reward-al" Edition

During Tuesday's show, Swanny thinks it's important to rethink how the portal can best help players while keeping rosters intact during a season.
CST Radio Rewind: The "Class Act" Edition

During Monday's episode, Swanny discusses the Tigers' 48-20 win over La. Tech. Plus, Coach Sonny Cumbie and the Bulldogs make a huge impact on Clemson Nation with their tributes to the life of Ella Bresee.
