TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all post-game videos following Clemson's win over La. Tech! 📺. Without cornerbacks Sheridan Jones (injured early in the first quarter) and backup Nate Wiggins (not dressed) on Saturday, Clemson relied heavily on freshmen cornerbacks Toriano Pride Jr. and Jeadyn Lukus against Louisiana Tech.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO