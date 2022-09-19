Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a 14-month-old baby died in Harrison County early Tuesday morning. Kentucky State Police received a report of an infant needing medical attention on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning. The child, who was unresponsive, was sent to Harrison Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m., said state police Sgt. Bernis Napier.

HARRISON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO