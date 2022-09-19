ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sciencealert.com

Alzheimer's Might Not Actually Be a Brain Disease, Expert Says

The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
Medical News Today

What to know about cognitive tests for dementia

There is no single test for diagnosing disorders causing dementia. Doctors use several tests and assessments to determine the cause of the person’s symptoms and rule out other possible conditions. Dementia is a general term for the loss of a range of mental abilities, including memory, language, reasoning, and...
TheConversationCanada

Alzheimer’s might not be primarily a brain disease. A new theory suggests it’s an autoimmune condition.

scitechdaily.com

Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed

The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
msn.com

Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It

Slide 1 of 9: Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
Maya Devi

Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands

A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.

