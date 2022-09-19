Read full article on original website
Wednesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AutoZone, Etsy, Luminar, Nike, Norwegian Cruise, PayPal, Western Digital, Weyerhaeuser and More
Wednesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included AutoZone, EOG Resources, Etsy, Huntsman, Luminar Technologies, Nike, Norwegian Cruise Line, PayPal, Pioneer Natural Resources, Western Digital and Weyerhaeuser.
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
tipranks.com
ED, ATO: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Consider During Uncertain Times
Consolidated Edison and Atmos Energy come with multiple qualities, including featuring the longest dividend-growth track records in the utilities sector. Their most recent results were once again robust, while their earnings-growth prospects are supported by predictable rate hikes. Still, investors must be wary of overpaying for their shares. The utilities...
tickerreport.com
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,035 shares during the period.
My 2 Top Dividend Stocks for September
These beaten-down income stocks are primed to shine in these troubled times.
Is W.W. Grainger Inc. a Solid Income Dividend King?
Looking for a worthy Dividend King among the aristocracy? Take a look at W.W. Grainger. Will it add a worthy boost to your portfolio?
Analyst: S&P 500 Breaks Below Key Technical Support Level As It Enters Its Most Bearish Period Of The Year
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower by 0.1% on Monday after a horrendous performance last week. Investors were spooked by a higher-than expected CPI inflation number, and Bank of America analyst Stephen Suttmeier said Friday that the next couple of weeks may be very difficult for the market.
Stocks Edge Lower, Ford, UnitedHealth, Apple And Housing Data In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, September 20:. U.S. equity futures edged lower again Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields jumped to multi-year highs, as investors looked to the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting in Washington. The chances of a 75 basis point rate hike...
What the Fed Is Setting Up for Wednesday: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade ConocoPhillips, Netflix and More
Monday's additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Array Technologies, ConocoPhillips, EQT, KB Home, Lennar, NetApp, Netflix and more.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Benzinga
Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
General Mills, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.2% to $75.25 in after-hours trading.
Stitch Fix Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Q4 Results, Shares Slide
Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Stitch Fix said it expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $455 million and $465 million versus the estimate of $522.68 million. Stitch Fix shares fell 5.1% to $4.48 in pre-market trading.
Morningstar Lists Most Undervalued of Best Stocks
Research looks for stocks of companies with significant and growing competitive advantages. With the S&P 500 having dropped 19% so far in 2022, you might see this as a buying opportunity. But, of course, you’ll want to be a bit cautious, as raging inflation, soaring interest rates and a potential...
Analyst Ratings for Cisco Systems
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Cisco Systems CSCO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cisco Systems. The company has an average price target of $52.92 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $44.00.
Benzinga
Massive Insider Trade At Corebridge Financial
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. (AIG, AIG-PA), 10% Owner at Corebridge Financial CRBG, reported a large insider sell on September 20, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that AIG-PA) sold 80,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial. The total transaction amounted to $1,680,000,000.
How to Invest in High Growth Stocks
High-growth stocks can provide significant rewards, but investing in them takes careful analysis and study. Finding companies with solid growth prospects isn't always easy, so it's important to do your homework before buying shares. Look at the company's growth potential. Your first step is to look at the company's overall...
Expert Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher
Within the last quarter, Arthur J. Gallagher AJG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Arthur J. Gallagher. The company has an average price target of $206.6 with a high of $215.00 and a low of $198.00.
