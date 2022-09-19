Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Top 20 flags on display at Utah Capitol as state prepares to ditch current design
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Submissions for the next Utah State Flag have been narrowed down to a final 20, which will be on display at the Utah State Capitol Building starting Thursday. A state committee made the decisions on the finalists, and they're asking for the public to...
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
4.4 magnitude earthquake felt near Utah, Arizona border
LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. (KUTV) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the ground near St. George at the border of Utah and Arizona. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at approximately 3:18 p.m. on Monday. Related stories from 2News. They said the epicenter was located 47 kilometers,...
$66 million in COVID relief for Utah homeowners remains unspent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News Investigates discovered that millions of dollars intended to help Utahns struggling to pay their mortgages have sat unspent in state coffers since February. State officials said the program wasn't their priority. Around 28 percent of Utah homeowners fell behind on their mortgage payments...
DA Sim Gill tweets displeasure with Utah's AG joining fight over Trump's seized docs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — At least one district attorney disagrees with Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes' decision to join an amicus brief concerning the seizure of documents from the residence of former President Donald Trump and the legal dispute surrounding it. Reyes joins attorneys general from several other...
Flash flood, severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued across Beehive State
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings have been issued across the state as two weather events affect separate areas of Utah. The western part of Utah was placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. A Flood Watch was also issued for the southeast part of the state through the evening.
