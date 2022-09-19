ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
4.4 magnitude earthquake felt near Utah, Arizona border

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. (KUTV) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the ground near St. George at the border of Utah and Arizona. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at approximately 3:18 p.m. on Monday. Related stories from 2News. They said the epicenter was located 47 kilometers,...
$66 million in COVID relief for Utah homeowners remains unspent

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News Investigates discovered that millions of dollars intended to help Utahns struggling to pay their mortgages have sat unspent in state coffers since February. State officials said the program wasn't their priority. Around 28 percent of Utah homeowners fell behind on their mortgage payments...
Flash flood, severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued across Beehive State

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings have been issued across the state as two weather events affect separate areas of Utah. The western part of Utah was placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. A Flood Watch was also issued for the southeast part of the state through the evening.
