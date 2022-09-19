Read full article on original website
Details still sketchy in case of Athens mom found dead in Habersham Co
Deputies say the burned and naked remains of an Athens woman were found in Habersham County after she reportedly sent thousands in cash to her daughter and told her that “they won’t let me go.”. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Habersham County where Deborah Todd Collier’s body...
‘They are not going to let me go’: Athens woman found dead in NE Georgia
After receiving an alarming message over a mobile payment application, the daughter of a 59-year-old Clarke County woman reported her mother missing earlier this month, an incident report shows.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Criminal profiler warns of possible 'budding serial killer' after missing mom's murder
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
WLTX.com
Death of 13-year-old Georgia boy ruled a homicide, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found near a park in Lithonia earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, according to DeKalb Police. DeKalb County Police said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Jamiren Crosby's death remains under investigation, and they ask anyone who might have information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
CBS 46
Missing Athens woman’s body found in northeast Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a woman reported missing in Athens earlier this month has been found in northeast Georgia. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has confirmed the body of Deborrah Todd Collier was recovered in Habersham County. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on...
'You did nothing wrong' | Family of man shot and killed by Georgia deputy pens heartfelt letter to him
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Habersham County deputy last week, who was responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun, has written him a letter to tell him they sympathize with him. "You did your...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Vehicle chase aborted on outskirts of Athens when subject reaches 130 mph; man receives severe burns from unknown substance
The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period Sept. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Mill...
NE Ga police blotter: Athens copper theft suspect ID’d, statutory rape charges for Elberton man
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified the suspect in the theft of $80 thousand worth of copper wire from a business on Winterville Road: John Youngblood is from Forsyth County. Police say more arrests are possible. An Elbert County man faces a statutory rape charge: 20 year-old Logan Vickery was arrested...
Ga. man killed when tractor rolls over him while working on it
MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man died last week when the tractor he was working on rolled over him. Captain Jimmy Patton with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 78-year-old Larry Jack Grogan was killed while working on his tractor outside of the shop at his rural home near Danielsville.
NE Ga police blotter: Winder man sentenced in shooting, Elberton teen arrested with gun at school
A Barrow County man gets a 25-year prison sentence, his punishment for shooting and wounding two women three years ago: 30 year-old Ralph Jones of Winder pleaded guilty in federal court in a case that was investigated by the FBI and police in Winder. The Elbert County School District says...
NE Ga police blotter: copper theft arrest in Athens, bus driver arrest in Madison
Athens-Clarke County Police say they are anticipating more arrests in a local copper caper: a contractor has been charged with stealing upward of two thousand pounds of copper wiring from a business in Athens. They say the man arrested is suspected in other copper theft cases elsewhere around the state.
accesswdun.com
Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases
An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
2 People Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
On Sunday, Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Route 365 in Hall County. The crash happened on SR-365 just north of Sulphur road. According to investigators, the Kia Optima drove off [..]
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Thousands stolen with forged check and more
Two unknown men are suspected of vandalizing a directional sign on College Avenue after an Athens Downtown Development Authority employee contacted the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Sept.16 about the incident, which occurred three days prior, according to a report from ACCPD. Footage from a downtown camera shows the men...
fox5atlanta.com
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
accesswdun.com
Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
BET
School Bus Driver's Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting Black Children Isn't Enough, Mother Says
A Georgia mom isn’t settling for the lax punishment doled out to a school bus driver who reportedly assaulted her children earlier this month. Nequania Carter believes the assault on her 6-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter was racially-motivated. The perpetrator, James O’Neil, was arrested on Friday (September 16) and charged with two counts of simple battery after reportedly pushing the two children, according to Atlanta Black Star. The charges aren’t enough for Carter.
Sheriff hopes new technology can help crack cold case on Lake Oconee
It was a case that captivated the country – the murders of an elderly couple in a quiet Lake Oconee community eight years ago and there’s no apparent motive. Channel 2′s Karyn Greer has learned that new technology could help crack the case as she revisited the crime scene with the sheriff who is determined to solve it.
