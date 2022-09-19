ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier case: Criminal profiler warns of possible 'budding serial killer' after missing mom's murder

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WLTX.com

Death of 13-year-old Georgia boy ruled a homicide, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found near a park in Lithonia earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, according to DeKalb Police. DeKalb County Police said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Jamiren Crosby's death remains under investigation, and they ask anyone who might have information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Missing Athens woman’s body found in northeast Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a woman reported missing in Athens earlier this month has been found in northeast Georgia. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has confirmed the body of Deborrah Todd Collier was recovered in Habersham County. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases

An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
OAKWOOD, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Thousands stolen with forged check and more

Two unknown men are suspected of vandalizing a directional sign on College Avenue after an Athens Downtown Development Authority employee contacted the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Sept.16 about the incident, which occurred three days prior, according to a report from ACCPD. Footage from a downtown camera shows the men...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
BET

School Bus Driver's Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting Black Children Isn't Enough, Mother Says

A Georgia mom isn’t settling for the lax punishment doled out to a school bus driver who reportedly assaulted her children earlier this month. Nequania Carter believes the assault on her 6-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter was racially-motivated. The perpetrator, James O’Neil, was arrested on Friday (September 16) and charged with two counts of simple battery after reportedly pushing the two children, according to Atlanta Black Star. The charges aren’t enough for Carter.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA

