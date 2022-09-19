Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Father of Tampa student shot and killed as he tried to get into the backseat of a car following a night out with friends says they're still trying to 'figure out' his death... as cops probe shooter's Stand Your Ground defense
The family of a 19-year-old University of Tampa student who was shot dead while trying to get into a stranger's care following a night out say they are still at a loss over his death. Carson Senfield was shot and killed at 1.20am on Saturday morning after returning to his...
Student starts petition to put fencing in USF parking garages after someone fell to their death
Students at USF are calling for change after someone fell from an upper level of the Beard Garage on campus.
fox13news.com
UT student killed
A University of Tampa student was shot and killed outside his off-campus home early Saturday morning. He's identified as 19-year-old Carson Senfield, a sophomore from New York.
Young girl found alone in Pinellas County reunited with parents: PCSO
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a young girl who was found alone early Thursday morning has been reunited with her parents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Shooting That Killed College Student in Tampa
Police are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in Tampa, killing a college student celebrating his 19th birthday. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday when police said Cason Senfield, a student at the University of Tampa, got out of an Uber near his home and tried to get into another vehicle, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported.
Family of 21-year-old man critically injured in St. Pete attempted road rage murder clinging onto faith
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash that could've turned deadly has a family praying their loved one will survive. "He has significant injuries, by all means he should be dead by now. He is not," Shannon Turner said. She's the mother of the 21-year-old man who is in a...
Bay News 9
Apollo Beach parents fear for student safety after crossing guard struck by car
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A crossing guard at Apollo Beach Elementary School was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car while helping a student cross the street. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crossing guard was struck in the crosswalk at Dickman Road and Apollo Beach Boulevard the morning of Sept. 13. The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for the accident.
fox13news.com
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beach Beacon
St. Pete road-rage crash brings attempted murder charges
Two people face attempted murder charges after investigators determined that a crash involving a motorcycle on Sept. 17 was caused intentionally by the driver and passenger in a white Lincoln Mercury sedan. The motorcycle was traveling east on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg approaching the 5100 block when the sedan...
fox13news.com
USF students, alumni urge school officials to install garage fencing after on-campus death
TAMPA, Fla. - Students and alumni are calling for enhanced safety features at parking garages on the University of South Florida's campuses after reports of a second death in less than three years at the 8-story Richard A. Beard Parking Facility in Tampa. On Sept. 16, USF sent a message...
Teacher arrested after slapping student in the back of the head, deputies say
A teacher in Pasco County is accused of slapping a student in the back of the head on Friday, according to an affidavit.
Tampa Bay company creates wipes to detect dangerous drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine
Trace Eye-D is a local company with a lab in Sarasota County. They've been around for six years, first working in the area of explosives detection. Back in 2020, the company started to put an emphasis on detecting dangerous drugs and has used what's known as "color metrics" to create a new line of drug-detecting wipes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
St. Pete brother, sister arrested for attempted murder after purposely crashing into motorcyclist, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 21-year-old man remains in ‘extremely’ critical condition and two people – a brother and sister – were arrested following the road rage crash that occurred in downtown St. Petersburg over the weekend. On Saturday, police said the motorcyclist was heading east...
2 shot in Tampa, investigation underway: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a shooting after two people in their 60's were shot Monday afternoon.
Officers locate missing, endangered elderly St. Pete man
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an 84-year-old missing and endangered man who was last seen leaving his house in St. Petersburg Tuesday evening.
Child Found Walking On The Streets At 2:25 AM Reunited With Her Parents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The child has been reunited with her parents, according to Pinellas County Sheriff. Deputies were seeking assistance in locating the parents of an unidentified juvenile who was brought to local law enforcement early this morning. On September 22, 2022, at approximately
St. Pete man dies after skydiving accident in Nebraska, police say
A 34-year-old St. Petersburg man died following a skydiving accident in Nebraska, according to authorities.
fox13news.com
Driver shoots, kills University of Tampa student trying to get into wrong car, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a current student at the University of Tampa was shot and killed as he tried to enter a man’s car early Saturday morning. According to investigators, before the shooting, the student had been hanging out...
Student dies after trying to enter wrong car: police
A University of Tampa student died after trying to get into the wrong car early Saturday morning, police said.
University Of Tampa Student Shot And Killed Overnight
TAMPA, Fla.- Tampa Police detectives have learned that the individual shot was a current student at the University of Tampa. According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near the
Comments / 0