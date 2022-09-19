ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Father of Tampa student shot and killed as he tried to get into the backseat of a car following a night out with friends says they're still trying to 'figure out' his death... as cops probe shooter's Stand Your Ground defense

The family of a 19-year-old University of Tampa student who was shot dead while trying to get into a stranger's care following a night out say they are still at a loss over his death. Carson Senfield was shot and killed at 1.20am on Saturday morning after returning to his...
fox13news.com

UT student killed

A University of Tampa student was shot and killed outside his off-campus home early Saturday morning. He's identified as 19-year-old Carson Senfield, a sophomore from New York.
Crime & Safety
City
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Shooting That Killed College Student in Tampa

Police are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in Tampa, killing a college student celebrating his 19th birthday. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday when police said Cason Senfield, a student at the University of Tampa, got out of an Uber near his home and tried to get into another vehicle, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported.
Bay News 9

Apollo Beach parents fear for student safety after crossing guard struck by car

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A crossing guard at Apollo Beach Elementary School was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car while helping a student cross the street. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crossing guard was struck in the crosswalk at Dickman Road and Apollo Beach Boulevard the morning of Sept. 13. The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for the accident.
#College Student#University Of Tampa#Violent Crime#Fl
Beach Beacon

St. Pete road-rage crash brings attempted murder charges

Two people face attempted murder charges after investigators determined that a crash involving a motorcycle on Sept. 17 was caused intentionally by the driver and passenger in a white Lincoln Mercury sedan. The motorcycle was traveling east on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg approaching the 5100 block when the sedan...
Public Safety

