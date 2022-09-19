Author Tami Pleasanton EdS.'s New Book 'Who is Jesus, Grammie?' is a Touching Story of a Little Girl and Her Grandmother Who Share a Conversation About Jesus

Read full article on original website
I am excited to announce the release of my fifth Christian-themed book, "The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament," though this one is different from the previous books in the series in several important respects. The main one is that I co-wrote this one with my daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom. Another is that we added a new feature that we believe significantly enhances the book: interactive prayers throughout the text.
In gangster movies, it’s the moment that we see a Mob wife proudly snaking her arms into the sleeves of a gorgeous fur or a decked-out piece of jewelry that sells the point: There’s no such thing as innocence when you’re complicit. Even the people married to monsters have a price. Adamma Ebo’s debut feature Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. (which is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock) is about the Black church, not gangsters, but it has a similar moment, with the embattled Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his wife Trinitie (Regina Hall) stepping into their oversized closet and putting all their finest threads on display, impressed with themselves, high on God’s abundance. “There’s just something about a pastor in Prada,” Trinitie says. “It just gives you chills.” You wouldn’t know from this moment that Pastor Childs is in the news for having inappropriate sexual affairs with younger men in his congregation, or that rumors are flying about his potentially settling this matter out of court, or that, because of this, the Childs’ megachurch, Wander the Greater Paths, is on hiatus while the good pastor gathers himself and revs up for a relaunch that should help mend his flailing public image.
Pastor Max Lucado: The Holy Spirit Is No Star Wars Force, But the Power of the Holy Trinity
Let’s face it, most of us are a little bit sketchy when it comes to understanding who the Holy Spirit is and what He actually does. Yes, “He.” That’s one of the identifiers that trips people up these days, especially in this gender-bending, Star Wars influenced worldview culture. It’s much easier to think of this third member of the Holy Trinity as some ethereal spiritual force, “Let the Force be with you,” than a person with power. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Pastor Max Lucado explains who this person the Holy Spirit is, and how we can tap into His power. The Bible talks about how our bodies are the temple of the Holy Spirit. So that means this powerful being is close to us, as close as we want Him to be. Lucado preaches through his new book “Help Is Here” that this power has always been here. Like Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” you don’t have to travel to some far-off land to find the refuge, strength and love you crave. It’s here and now, right where you are. That’s the power of the Holy Spirit.
George Miller’s newest film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, is a Russian nesting doll of stories. The film itself is one, presenting Alithea’s (Tilda Swinton) story through the framing of her own narration. In Alithea’s narrative, we get her journey into this mystic world as she goes from a narratologist (someone who studies narrative and narrative structure) being tormented by specters of fiction to a woman living out a fable and seemingly besting it. And within Alithea’s narrative, we get the Djinn’s (Idris Elba) story, a three-act play of his own failures explaining how exactly he ended up in the lamp that fell into Alithea’s hands. And even deeper, within Djinn's own tale we hear stories within stories about the people he was bound to. From its structure to its use of flashbacks to the use of narration to the events unfolding on screen, everything in Three Thousand Years of Longing is a lovingly painted movie hearkening back to modes of storytelling from across millennia.
