Author Tami Pleasanton EdS.'s New Book 'Who is Jesus, Grammie?' is a Touching Story of a Little Girl and Her Grandmother Who Share a Conversation About Jesus

Let’s face it, most of us are a little bit sketchy when it comes to understanding who the Holy Spirit is and what He actually does. Yes, “He.” That’s one of the identifiers that trips people up these days, especially in this gender-bending, Star Wars influenced worldview culture. It’s much easier to think of this third member of the Holy Trinity as some ethereal spiritual force, “Let the Force be with you,” than a person with power. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Pastor Max Lucado explains who this person the Holy Spirit is, and how we can tap into His power. The Bible talks about how our bodies are the temple of the Holy Spirit. So that means this powerful being is close to us, as close as we want Him to be. Lucado preaches through his new book “Help Is Here” that this power has always been here. Like Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” you don’t have to travel to some far-off land to find the refuge, strength and love you crave. It’s here and now, right where you are. That’s the power of the Holy Spirit.

