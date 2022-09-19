Read full article on original website
Universal Orlando Resort Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Comcast CEO Says Universal is ‘Gaining Share’ on Disney Parks, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (9/12/22-9/18/22)
We bring you a lot of stories. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Weekly Recap for September 12 – September 18, 2022.
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 9/15/22 (A Rainy Night at Halloween Horror Nights, Tons of New Merchandise, Chucky’s Killer Cake Pop, and More)
Greetings from a very rainy, stormy night here at the Universal Orlando Resort. We’ve got our umbrella and we’re ready to take on Halloween Horror Nights in the rain. Let’s see what’s new tonight!. We were hoping the rain would keep away the crowds, but it...
