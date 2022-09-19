Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Lung cancer treatment: Specific gene mutation may be a key
Lung cancer can be deadly, but experts are continuing to develop diverse and more targeted treatment options. One area of interest is how to treat lung cancers that are caused by the mutations of a specific gene. Data from a new study found that the mutated KRAS gene influences the...
survivornet.com
The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study
Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
Nature.com
Targeting pancreatic Î² cells for diabetes treatment
Insulin is a life-saving drug for patients with type 1 diabetes; however, even today, no pharmacotherapy can prevent the loss or dysfunction of pancreatic insulin-producing Î² cells to stop or reverse disease progression. Thus, pancreatic Î² cells have been a main focus for cell-replacement and regenerative therapies as a curative treatment for diabetes. In this Review, we highlight recent advances toward the development of diabetes therapies that target Î² cells to enhance proliferation, redifferentiation and protection from cell death and/or enable selective killing of senescent Î² cells. We describe currently available therapies and their mode of action, as well as insufficiencies of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and insulin therapies. We discuss and summarize data collected over the last decades that support the notion that pharmacological targeting of Î² cell insulin signalling might protect and/or regenerate Î² cells as an improved treatment of patients with diabetes.
Healthline
Pancreatic Cancer (Tumor) Markers: Uses and Accuracy
Pancreatic cancer is cancer that starts in the pancreas. The pancreas makes enzymes and hormones vital for promoting digestion and regulating blood sugar. Specific biomarkers, called tumor markers, can be found in the blood of people with pancreatic cancer. These markers can not only help doctors diagnose pancreatic cancer, but they can also indicate whether a treatment is working.
cancernetwork.com
FDA Grants Priority Review to Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab for Previously Treated HER2+ Metastatic CRC
Patients with previously treated, metastatic, HER2-positive colorectal cancer may benefit from treatment with tucatinib and trastuzumab, which was granted priority review by the FDA. Tucatinib (Tukysa) and trastuzumab (Herceptin) was granted priority review by the FDA as a treatment for patients with HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who have undergone...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
Nature.com
Arctigenin impairs UBC12 enzyme activity and cullin neddylation to attenuate cancer cells
Neddylation is a type of posttranslational protein modification that has been observed to be overactivated in various cancers. UBC12 is one of two key E2 enzymes in the neddylation pathway. Reports indicate that UBC12 deficiency may suppress lung cancer cells, such that UBC12 could play an important role in tumor progression. However, systematic studies regarding the expression profile of UBC12 in cancers and its relationship to cancer prognosis are lacking. In this study, we comprehensively analyzed UBC12 expression in diverse cancer types and found that UBC12 is markedly overexpressed in most cancers (17/21), a symptom that negatively correlates with the survival rates of cancer patients, including gastric cancer. These results demonstrate the suitability of UBC12 as a potential target for cancer treatment. Currently, no effective inhibitor targeting UBC12 has been discovered. We screened a natural product library and found, for the first time, that arctigenin has been shown to significantly inhibit UBC12 enzyme activity and cullin neddylation. The inhibition of UBC12 enzyme activity was newly found to contribute to the effects of arctigenin on suppressing the malignant phenotypes of cancer cells. Furthermore, we performed proteomics analysis and found that arctigenin intervened with cullin downstream signaling pathways and substrates, such as the tumor suppressor PDCD4. In summary, these results demonstrate the importance of UBC12 as a potential therapeutic target for cancer treatment, and, for the first time, the suitability of arctigenin as a potential compound targeting UBC12 enzyme activity. Thus, these findings provide a new strategy for inhibiting neddylation-overactivated cancers.
Nature.com
Heparanase modulates the prognosis and development of BRAF V600E-mutant colorectal cancer by regulating AKT/p27Kip1/Cyclin E2 pathway
BRAF V600E-mutant colorectal cancer (CRC) is a rare subtype of colorectal cancer with poor prognosis. Compelling evidence indicates that the heparanase (HPSE) gene has multiple functions in cancer, however, its role in BRAF V600E-mutant CRC remains elusive. Differentially expressed genes between BRAF V600E-mutant and wild-type patients were explored by analyzing public data from The Cancer Genome Atlas and the Gene Expression Omnibus. Clinical samples of 172 patients with BRAF V600E-mutant CRC diagnosed at Zhongshan Hospital Fudan University were collected. Overall survival was analyzed using Kaplan"“Meier curves and Cox regression models. Cell models and xenografts were utilized to investigate the effect of HPSE on tumor proliferation. HPSE was significantly highly expressed in the BRAF V600E-mutant group. High HPSE expression level was independently associated with inferior survival in the BRAF V600E-mutant cohort. HPSE knockdown impeded tumor proliferation of BRAF V600E-mutant CRC cells in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, HPSE silencing arrested cell cycle in G0/G1 phase by downregulating Cyclin E2 expression via the AKT/p27Kip1 pathway. These findings support a role for HPSE in promoting BRAF V600E-mutant CRC progression, which suggests it holds great promise as a prognostic biomarker and a potential therapeutic target for the aggressive CRC subtype.
curetoday.com
Chemotherapy Combination May Significantly Prolong Survival for Certain Patients With Pancreatic Cancer
Compared with gemcitabine, a modified FOLFIRINOX regimen improved survival rates over five years of follow-up for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who underwent resection, although all patients may not be suitable for this treatment, an expert said. Patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a type of pancreatic cancer, who were...
healio.com
Tezepelumab reduces mucus plugging in patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma
Tezepelumab treatment reduced mucus scores, which correlated with lung function improvement, among patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate in a randomized controlled trial reduction of mucus plugging in response to a...
labroots.com
Technology for Monitoring Tumors in Pre-Clinical Studies
Pre-clinical modeling, often using laboratory mice, is essential in developing life-saving therapies to treat cancer and other diseases. While mouse models remain a necessary component in translational research, they cannot mimic all aspects of human disease accurately. Thus, improving mouse models to more accurately represent human disease would significantly enhance and expedite drug development.
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
cancernetwork.com
Charu Aggarwal, MD, MPH, Considers Adenoviral Treatment With CAN-2409 in NSCLC With Inadequate Immunotherapy Response
Charu Aggarwal, MD, MPH, discussed findings from a study of the replication-deficient adenovirus CAN-2409 in advanced non–small cell lung cancer. First results from a phase 2 study (NCT04495153) of the replication-deficient adenoviral gene construct CAN-2409 in the treatment of patients with stage III and IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had inadequate response to immunotherapy signaled potential efficacy.
technologynetworks.com
Combination of Three Existing Drugs Extends Survival of Mice With Glioblastoma
A Ludwig Cancer Research study has identified a combination of three existing drugs that significantly extends survival in mouse models of the lethal brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Researchers led by Ludwig Lausanne’s Douglas Hanahan report in the current issue of Cancer Cell how the drugs used in the combination—an antidepressant, an immune checkpoint blockade antibody and a mouse analog of a cancer therapy that by themselves provide no survival benefit against GBM—synergize to unleash potently therapeutic immune responses against the tumor.
MedPage Today
Trazodone Commonly Used Off-Label for Insomnia
NEW ORLEANS -- The antidepressant trazodone is no stranger to off-label use, especially for insomnia, a real-world study found. Among 1.4 million patients identified from U.S. medical and pharmacy claims data, over 100,000 were prescribed trazodone. Of these, 61% were diagnosed with depression within the previous 12 months, 39% were diagnosed with insomnia within the previous 6 months, and 22% were diagnosed with both, reported William V. McCall, MD, of the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.
Ketamine Infusions Show Growing Promise for Treating Anxiety and Depression
Ketamine, a substance traditionally used as an anesthetic, has been found to be beneficial for treating mental health issues including depression and anxiety. A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Pyschiatry revealed that people who received intravenous ketamine treatments showed clear improvement in their anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation symptoms.
hcplive.com
Microperimetry Helps Predict Disease Progression in Eyes at High Risk of AMD
Microperimetry was safe and appeared predictive, detecting in at least 65% of cases the risk of AMD. The use of microperimetry to predict progression in Age-Related Eye Disease Study Group (AREDS) stages in eyes at high-risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) showed promise, according to new findings. Despite the lack...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Selpercatinib for Adults With RET Fusion+ Advanced/Metastatic Solid Tumors
Following a report of impressive 2-year follow-up data, the FDA has granted a regular approval to selpercatinib. The FDA has granted regular approval to selpercatinib (Retevmo) 40 mg & 80 mg capsules for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with a RET gene fusion that have progressed on or following prior systemic treatment or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.
