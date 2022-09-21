ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Bad Bunny helps buy new home for 10-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ba8Dc_0i2BNGSM00

It's been more than three months since a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas left 19 students and two adults dead, but Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is going the extra mile to make one young survivor feel safe again.

The rapper has made donations to help the family of Mayah Zamora, who survived the shooting, so she and her family can live in a new house.

He recently invited Mayah and her family to his concert.

The 10-year-old has undergone 20 surgeries to treat wounds in her arms, chest, hands and back as a result of the shooting in May.

She was in the hospital for 66 days. Mayah said when she was finally released, she was afraid to go home because she found out the man responsible for the deadly massacre lived just a few blocks away.

The Carlos Correa Foundation, a nonprofit created by former Houston Astros player and Puerto Rico native Carlos Correa, learned that Mayah was unable to return to her home knowing about that proximity, so with the help of Bad Bunny and his Good Bunny Foundation, they have provided her family with a grant for alternative housing.

But the foundations didn't stop there.

The groups also said that through donors, they are going to build Mayah a new, fully-furnished home in a location where she feels comfortable.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Uvalde shooting survivor to be given new home after learning suspect lived blocks away

An Uvalde shooting survivor who was recently released from hospital after a 66-day stay will be given a new house after feeling unable to return home.Mayah Zamora, 10, was severely wounded in the massacre, in which a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.Zamora threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Houston Astros game on 23 August.At the game, it was announced that former Astros player Carlos Correa’s foundation had secured funding for a new house for Zamora, who felt uncomfortable returning home after finding out the shooting suspect lived two blocks away from her.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayRishi Sunak visits his family's old pharmacy in SouthamptonTorrential downpours batter England as thunderstorm warnings issued
UVALDE, TX
CNN

2 people shot in Uvalde's Memorial Park, police in Texas say

As dozens of kids played and people picnicked Thursday afternoon at Memorial Park in Uvalde, Texas, gunfire interrupted in what authorities believe was gang-related violence about a mile and a half from the now-shuttered elementary school where 21 people were killed in May by a teenage gunman.
UVALDE, TX
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
139K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy