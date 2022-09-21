Bad Bunny helps buy new home for 10-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor

It's been more than three months since a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas left 19 students and two adults dead, but Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is going the extra mile to make one young survivor feel safe again.

The rapper has made donations to help the family of Mayah Zamora, who survived the shooting, so she and her family can live in a new house.

He recently invited Mayah and her family to his concert.

The 10-year-old has undergone 20 surgeries to treat wounds in her arms, chest, hands and back as a result of the shooting in May.

She was in the hospital for 66 days. Mayah said when she was finally released, she was afraid to go home because she found out the man responsible for the deadly massacre lived just a few blocks away.

The Carlos Correa Foundation, a nonprofit created by former Houston Astros player and Puerto Rico native Carlos Correa, learned that Mayah was unable to return to her home knowing about that proximity, so with the help of Bad Bunny and his Good Bunny Foundation, they have provided her family with a grant for alternative housing.

But the foundations didn't stop there.

The groups also said that through donors, they are going to build Mayah a new, fully-furnished home in a location where she feels comfortable.