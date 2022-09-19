ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson dominated the Miami Dolphins. It still wasn’t enough in a stunning 42-38 loss.

By Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwQL2_0i2BLoCW00
The Miami Dolphins River Cracraft runs into the end zone for a 4th quarter touchdown as the Baltimore Ravens blew a 21-point lead in the 4th quarter, losing to the Miami Dolphins 42-38 in their home opener at M&T Bank Stadium. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

In the Ravens’ home opener against the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Lamar Jackson was everything and more.

He dazzled with his arm, using pinpoint accuracy to complete 21 of 29 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He dazzled with his legs, rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown on nine carries to set the NFL record for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback with 11, surpassing former Atlanta Falcons star Michael Vick.

Jackson, however, said the record “doesn’t mean anything if we’re not winning.”

Jackson had one of his best games as a pro, but when the clock hit zero on the Ravens’ stunning 42-38 defeat at M&T Bank Stadium, in which Miami overcame a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player was simply not enough for the Ravens to win.

“We’ve just got to finish,” Jackson said. “We were up 21 or something like that. They didn’t let that define them; they kept playing. That’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to finish when we’re up. This is the NFL. [We’ve got to] keep doing what we’re doing to put the points on the board. That was a good team win for them, though.”

Jackson’s first half was nearly perfect. Early in the second quarter, he zipped a pass over the middle to second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who got inside of star cornerback Xavien Howard and sped to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown that gave the Ravens a 14-7 advantage with 10:44 left.

On the next drive, Jackson completed a 26-yard pass to tight end Mark Andrews, and after a review called him down at the 1-yard line, the pair connected on the next play for a 21-7 lead.

Jackson wasn’t finished. Just before halftime, he threaded a ball through a pair of Miami defenders to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who came away with a 12-yard touchdown grab. Jackson ended the first half with a perfect passer rating (11-for-13 for 210 yards and three touchdowns) and appeared to have solved the Dolphins’ Cover 0 blitzes that caught him off guard in last year’s loss in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“To his credit, he took advantage,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “He definitely rectified and can put to bed these issues he had last year.”

Jackson starred with his arm, just as he did in a Week 1 victory over the New York Jets, but on Sunday he also did it with his legs — despite adding nearly 20 pounds to his frame in the offseason. No play was more electrifying than his 79-yard touchdown run, the longest of his career, that gave Baltimore a 35-14 lead with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.

It made Jackson the first player in NFL history to have a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown of at least 75 yards in the same game.

However, as Jackson watched the Dolphins score 28 points in the fourth quarter, he still needed at least one more scoring drive to combat Miami’s comeback.

The Ravens were held to only three points in the fourth quarter — Jackson completed a pair of 16-yard passes to set up a Justin Tucker 51-yard field goal — but they failed to reach the end zone in the second half and were outgained 381-185.

“It came down to the fourth quarter; they were putting points on the board [and] we weren’t,” Jackson said. “We put three points on the board, probably in the fourth quarter. So, we’ve got to just finish. They played their tail off, though. They didn’t let … What was it? We were up 21 or something like that. They didn’t let that define them; they kept playing.”

Even though the Ravens’ defense will take the blame for the second-half meltdown, allowing Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, Jackson felt he had just as much of a role in one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history.

He was frustrated about the presnap fumble on fourth-and-inches at the goal line in the second quarter, while the Ravens only totaled 89 yards and went 0-for-4 on third down in the fourth.

“I thought we did some really good things in the run game, Lamar breaking that big touchdown off, and just being efficient throughout the whole game,” said Andrews, who caught nine passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. “We weren’t able to get it done toward the end of the game, but that’s what we’re going to work on.”

Week 3

RAVENS@PATRIOTS

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: Ch. 45

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s stern Lamar Jackson message will quiet Ravens star’s critics

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson's Status For Sunday

Lamar Jackson became the center of a momentary panic when spotted wearing a protective sleeve on his throwing arm during Wednesday's practice. When sharing the photo, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported that the Baltimore Ravens quarterback didn't throw to wide receivers during the portion of practice open to media. Ravens head...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens DC blasts Baltimore defense following Week 2 collapse vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens saw their defense collapse in front of their eyes during Week 2 of the 2022 season, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter en-route to a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defense wasn’t able to keep the Miami offense out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, letting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle behind them for multiple big plays.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides update on RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens suffered one of the most brutal losses in team history on Sunday after allowing four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lose to the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an excellent game while the team’s receivers made their presence felt throughout the game. However aside from Jackson, the Ravens’ rushing attack didn’t have a good performance. Injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards that date back to last year’s preseason have been felt.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Lamar Jackson News

Judging by the latest report, it's possible Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with a minor injury. ESPN's Jamison Hensley pointed out that Jackson was wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm at Wednesday's practice. The former MVP didn't throw a pass to receivers during the portion of practice that was open to the media.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens sign veteran linebacker, former Gilman standout Brandon Copeland to practice squad

The Ravens announced Wednesday that they’ve signed veteran linebacker and former Gilman standout Brandon Copeland to the practice squad. Copeland has spent time with six teams in his NFL career, totaling 158 tackles, seven sacks and 21 quarterback hits in 82 games. He was a member of the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, playing in 16 games (three starts) while recording 39 tackles and two quarterback ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Back on the road, Ravens are field-goal favorites in Week 3 meeting vs. Patriots

The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the host New England Patriots ahead of their matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. After a stunning collapse in a Week 2 loss to Miami, the Ravens are three-point favorites over New England, which fell to the host Dolphins in Week 1 before bouncing back Sunday with a narrow road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sunday’s game will be the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Staff picks for Week 3 of 2022 NFL season: Steelers vs. Browns, Bills vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Buccaneers and more

Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 3: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.) Jonas Shaffer (18-13-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Browns Childs Walker (17-14-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Browns Ryan McFadden (17-14-1 overall, 9-7 last week): Browns Mike Preston (18-13-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Browns Buffalo ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarcus Robinson
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens, veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly agree to one-year deal

The Ravens are bringing in outside help to bolster a thin group of pass rushers. Free agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has agreed to a one-year deal with Baltimore worth up to $5.5 million, according to the NFL Network. CBS Sports first reported the agreement Thursday. Pierre-Paul, 33, has played the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording 2 1/2 sacks, five quarterback ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Announce Encouraging Lamar Jackson Injury News

Earlier this week, Baltimore Ravens fans received a scare after star quarterback Lamar Jackson ended up on the injury report. Jackson played the full game against the Miami Dolphins, but did not throw a single pass at practice on Wednesday. Fans were somewhat concerned given the fact that the injury seemingly came out of nowhere.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dolphins Loss

The Baltimore Ravens looked well on their way to a 2-0 start when boasting a 35-14 lead over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Tua Tagovailoa then led the Dolphins to a stunning comeback win with 28 fourth-quarter points. Now the shell-shocked Ravens must regroup before Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#M T Bank Stadium
The Spun

John Harbaugh Provides Update On Lamar Jackson's Status

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took the field on Wednesday with a sleeve on his right throwing arm. While the sight of Jackson with some extra padding might have caused concern, head coach John Harbaugh says there's nothing to worry about. "Just a normal course of the season type thing,"...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Free Agent News

The Baltimore Ravens added a veteran free agent with plenty of credentials to their defense on Thursday. Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul informed CBS Sports' Josina Anderson this afternoon that he will be signing with the Ravens, Pierre-Paul reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul started 12 games at...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

From quarterback of the defense to quarterback of the offense, South Carroll’s Carter Mazalewski is thriving

South Carroll came just short of the ultimate prize a year ago, finishing as Class 2A/1A state runner-up. The Cavaliers brought back a loaded group this year looking to make another run and take the final step. However, South Carroll had a key void to fill, needing to replace quarterback Ryan Barnard, last year’s Carroll County Times Offensive Player of the Year. To find a new quarterback, ...
SYKESVILLE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy