ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Carroll commissioners approve new software for fire and EMS training and tracking

By Sherry Greenfield, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Training for Carroll County’s career and volunteer fire and rescue personnel is getting an update.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously approved Thursday a $48,020 purchase for training and record-keeping software from Lexipol, LLC. The county’s department of fire and EMS currently has no centralized training credentialing or record-keeping system.

Lexipol is a training company based in Frisco, Texas, that provides policy manuals, training bulletins and consulting services to law enforcement agencies, fire departments and other public safety departments, according to its website.

“Essentially, what this will do is provide a 24/7 web-based online learning platform for both career and volunteer personnel,” said Mike Robinson, director of the county’s fire and EMS department.

Robinson said the platform would provide access to training mandated by the state as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and other required training. It will also allow the department to track its training compliance.

“Probably the bigger area that this platform will cover is, we currently have zero training records for anyone,” he said. “So should someone be injured or we have a line of duty death, when OSHA comes in at the federal level to investigate this they want to see the training records. We have no training records.”

The platform will also help to improve internal communications, Robinson said.

Commissioners were impressed with the software

“This is going to help us not only with the safety of our personnel, but our liability exposure, and long-term should help us save money on our insurance rates,” said Commissioner Eric Bouchat, who represents District 4, said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Carroll County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Carroll County, MD
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Safety Training#Ems#Lexipol#Osha
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy