Greenwood, SC

golaurens.com

LCDSNB recognizes Direct Support Professional of the Year

Annette Dendy was recently selected as the Laurens County Disabilities & Special Needs Board Direct Support Professional of the Year. Dendy has been employed with Laurens County Disabilities & Special Needs Board for 23 years. “Her loyalty and dedication to the agency speak volumes about her character, and the services...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Green Thumbs group learns about fall gardening

Master Gardener Jim Reynolds educated the Laurens County Public Library System's Green Thumbs group on the particulars of fall gardening during the September 13 program at the Clinton Library. On Oct. 4 at the Laurens Library and Oct. 11 at the Clinton branch, annual and perennial gardening will be discussed.
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Threat at Laurens District 55 High School was 'initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank', superintendent says

LAURENS, S.C. — Update at 1:45 p.m.:. The following update is from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office:. "Regarding the situation from today at Laurens District 55 High School: Following a thorough search and investigation by law enforcement and district officials, it was determined that there is no credible threat in the school. It was concluded that the alleged threat was initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank. Laurens County School District 55 is handling this situation in accordance with the District Code of Conduct to discipline the student. Sheriff Reynolds had the following to say, 'This is unfortunately a very serious disruption. Students cannot learn and the potential threat is very unsettling to the health of students, teachers and parents. We are addressing this as an unlawful act and we will transport this individual to DJJ. It is our hope that this type of reckless behavior will stop.'"
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
GREENVILLE, SC
City
Piedmont, SC
City
Greenwood, SC
Greenwood, SC
Lifestyle
FOX Carolina

Sticker Mule to invest millions into Cherokee Co. expansion

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor’s Press Office announced that a custom print and label company is expanding their operations in Cherokee County. Officials said the company, Sticker Mule, is investing $18 million into a new 100,000-square-foot facility to help increase production and keep up with...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
discoverhealth.org

8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award

Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Lockdown at LDHS lifted after investigation into online threat

The hold status at Laurens District 55 High School was lifted at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Officials had implemented a schoolwide hold at approximately 11:30 a.m. due to threatening comments circulating throughout the school. “Following a thorough search and investigation by law enforcement and district officials, it was determined...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

District 56 to honor Punt, Pass and Kickoff for Math champions

Laurens County School District 56 will host a Punt, Pass, and Kickoff for Math celebration at Wilder Stadium on Friday, September 23. District 56 had 651 students in 4K - 5th grade complete the Punt, Pass, and Kickoff for Math Challenge. On Sept. 23, the Clinton High School Red Devils...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Homer Lawson - Clinton

Homer Lawson, age 90, passed away, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 14, 1932, in Cross Anchor, SC and was the son of the late Lanham and Pearl Nelson Lawson. Homer retired from Clinton Mills after 45 years of dedicated service. He was a...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman killed in Greenville County crash

MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Wednesday night. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Devin Vaughn was in a vehicle that lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed on Talley Bridge Road near Geer Highway.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

