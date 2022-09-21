ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unreinforced Masonry Buildings - Timeline

Seattle, Washington
 2 days ago

Timeline

January 2013

November 2013

  • Conducted Columbia City outreach and education pilot

First & Second Quarter 2014

  • Finalized benefits-cost analysis report and discussions with URM Policy Committee

Third & Fourth Quarter 2014

  • Continued with selected outreach and education
  • Planned for validation of URM inventory list; continued research on financial incentives

April 2016

  • Finished validating URM inventory list
  • Analyzed survey data and published report
  • Notified building owners on Confirmed URM List

Fourth Quarter 2016 & First Quarter 2017

  • Re-convene URM Policy Committee to finalize recommendations

Third Quarter 2017

  • Finalize Policy Recommendations and brief Mayor and Council
  • Convene outside group of experts on financing/funding URM retrofits

Fourth Quarter 2017

  • Develop staff recommendations for early actions

2018

  • Outside consultant wrote report analyzing policy committee financing and funding recommendations

2019

  • Internal work to develop policy options and fine tune prioritization

2020

  • Publish updated draft technical standard

