Unreinforced Masonry Buildings - Timeline
January 2013
November 2013
- Conducted Columbia City outreach and education pilot
First & Second Quarter 2014
- Finalized benefits-cost analysis report and discussions with URM Policy Committee
Third & Fourth Quarter 2014
- Continued with selected outreach and education
- Planned for validation of URM inventory list; continued research on financial incentives
April 2016
- Finished validating URM inventory list
- Analyzed survey data and published report
- Notified building owners on Confirmed URM List
Fourth Quarter 2016 & First Quarter 2017
- Re-convene URM Policy Committee to finalize recommendations
Third Quarter 2017
- Finalize Policy Recommendations and brief Mayor and Council
- Convene outside group of experts on financing/funding URM retrofits
Fourth Quarter 2017
- Develop staff recommendations for early actions
2018
- Outside consultant wrote report analyzing policy committee financing and funding recommendations
2019
- Internal work to develop policy options and fine tune prioritization
2020
- Publish updated draft technical standard
