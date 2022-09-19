Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Sharply
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 6.4 cents today to $5.479, a day after rising 2.2 cents. It is 9.8 cents more than one week ago, 18.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.13 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
California fuel price relief to begin in October alongside Middle Class Tax Refund
There is relief at the pump on the way for some drivers in the state.
Fox40
California reveals when inflation relief checks will be sent out
(NEXSTAR) – After months of anticipation, Californians will soon be receiving the Middle Class Tax Refund – also called “inflation relief” payments by legislators – in their bank account or by mail. The Franchise Tax Board tells Nexstar the payments (which can range from $200...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
San Diego Business Journal
Sock Maker Opens First U.S. Plant in Oceanside
A high-end sock maker headquartered in San Clemente has opened its first U.S. manufacturing and research operation in Oceanside with more to come. FutureStitch has leased a 9,000 square-foot industrial building, where it makes knitwear and specialty socks for such companies as Stance, TOMS, Crocs and Everlane to create specialized and durable sock designs, according to CEO Taylor Shupe.
KPBS
For the third straight month, home prices in San Diego have fallen
San Diego, along with the rest of the nation, continues to show signs of a slowing housing market. Then, the city of El Cajon says it’s standing behind its threats to fine local motels for accepting too many homeless residents. Plus, a San Diego climate scientist says airlines need to confront their significant impact on carbon emissions by embracing solutions that may upend the industry. And, the U.S. government has renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical sites on federal lands to remove a racist slur for Native American women. Later, we hear from two Ensenada surfers trying to preserve and spread the city’s surfing history. Finally, from early pandemic mask-making to a Pulitzer finalist: A new play, "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, opens at La Jolla Playhouse this week, exploring lockdowns, Asian American racism, Facebook groups, invisible labor and generosity.
KTVU FOX 2
California job market: layoffs and unemployment rate tick upwards
SAN FRANCISCO - In August, new jobs stood at 20,000, way less than the 60,000 jobs the Golden State averaged in the last year. On the other side of slowing job growth, layoffs are now increasing. "I think it's a warning signal that healthy job growth and the enormous recovery...
chulavistatoday.com
California eases COVID-19 masking recommendations for the first time in seven months
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced it is easing its masking recommendation for the first time since mid-February to align with federal recommendations. The new rules shift from a strong recommendation for the general population in all indoor settings at all times to the use of CDC Community...
New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated
SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
Navy & Port of San Diego sign agreement that will generate millions for electrification projects
SAN DIEGO — The United States Navy and the Port of San Diego celebrated an agreement on Tuesday that is expected to generate millions of dollars for electrification projects around San Diego Bay. The agreement will give the Navy access to participate in California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standards market....
NBC San Diego
Here's How a Triple La Niña Year Could Impact San Diego Weather and Wildfires
From historic flooding in Pakistan to torrential rains in Australia and scorching heat and wildfires in California; 2022 has had its fair share of climate emergencies. And according to local experts, the extreme weather is far from over. “As long as the storm track is pushed northward by La Niña,...
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
Major construction project disrupting neighbors in Little Italy
SAN DIEGO — A construction project in Little Italy has people living there frustrated, saying it’s disrupting their lives. Neighbors tell CBS 8 the work is waking them up at all hours, and they want to know if any noise ordinances are being violated. The apartment complex is...
laloyolan.com
How renters are being affected as California moves back to normalcy post-pandemic
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, closely followed by a statement from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti that same day. A week later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Following the March 4 announcement, it was decided that...
California becomes 7th state to protect workers who smoke marijuana off-the-clock
CALIFORNIA, USA — With a swipe of his pen, Gov. Gavin Newsom made California the seventh state to protect workers who smoke marijuana while off-the-clock. The bill was among a series of cannabis-related bills that expanded the legal market and addressed harms from past cannabis bans. “For too many...
wastetodaymagazine.com
San Diego County, California, supervisors approve amendments to organics zoning ordinance
Board supervisors in San Diego County, California, voted unanimously Sept. 14 to amend an organic materials zoning ordinance to provide more options for community gardeners, farmers, commercial composters and residents, reports Times of San Diego. The amended zoning ordinance (ZO) will allow organic material processing or composting to occur in...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Housing Commission awarded $7.5M grant for minority homebuyers
The San Diego Housing Commission today began an effort to expand homeownership among people of color thanks in part to a $7.5 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. The rate of homeownership is significantly lower for households of color than white households. A SDHC-commissioned Urban Institute study of San Diego households found homeownership rates of 29.1% among Black households and 35.2% among Latino households, compared with 54.8% among white households.
More issues discovered at Hodges Dam, repairs delayed to 2023
The lower elevation allowed for the discovery of the full extent of the defects, which will likely require the project to continue into spring 2023, according to the city.
