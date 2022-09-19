Read full article on original website
USDA issues health alert for Perdue chicken tenders
WASHINGTON (WHNT) — A public health alert has been issued for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders labeled “gluten-free” over concerns of small pieces of plastic and blue dye, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. A recall was not issued for the product since it...
A new genetically-modified purple tomato could be heading to America's grocery stores by next year after recent USDA approval
A new genetically modified purple tomato may soon be spotted in grocery stores across the country by next year after recent approval from the United States Department of Agriculture, CNN reported. The fruit, which scientists said last longer than your average tomato and is healthier "was modified to alter its...
beefmagazine.com
Less beef to offset more pork and poultry
In 2023, U.S. consumers can anticipate greater availability of pork, broiler meat, and turkey, but less beef, according to the latest USDA “Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Outlook” report. Last week, USDA’s “World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates” report revealed lower total red meat and poultry production is forecast...
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain
If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
iheart.com
WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak
The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination
It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
Thrillist
Public Health Alert Issued on Ground Beef Contaminated with E. Coli
The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert on ground beef sold in HelloFresh meal kits. It says that the meat "may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) illness." The FSIS issued a public health alert and not a recall...
Popculture
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
Popculture
Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall
Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Urgent cheese recall: 10 cheeses were recalled over Listeria so check your fridge
Keswick Creamery issued a recall for various cheese products as they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause dangerous, sometimes fatal infections in some groups of people. That’s why recalls are in order every time Listeria shows up in routine testing. The company issued the cheese...
Animal crackers sold in 7 states hit with new recall
After a recent animal cookie recall, it’s time to pay attention to a similarly themed Animal Crackers recall. The former was due to the discovery of metal contamination. But the new animal cracker recall has a different cause. The product contains coconut, a potential allergen that is not listed in the ingredients on the label.
Popculture
Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled
An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
Popculture
More Than 150K Pounds of Frozen Pizza Products Recalled
Consumers should think twice before they bite into that slice of pizza. Maryland-based firm Pizza John's has recalled more than 150,000 pounds of frozen pepperoni pizzas, marking just the latest in a string of pizza-related recalls this summer, after it was determined the products were produced without the benefit of a federal inspection.
Popculture
Turkey Recall 2022: Meats Recalled Over Listeria Contamination
Turkey breast and pastrami packages sold in Canadian supermarkets were recalled on Aug. 11 due to possible listeria contamination. The products, produced under the Crescent brand name, were sold in Ontario. Crescent worked with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to remove the recalled product from store shelves. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Kroger Recalls More Than 20 Products Due to Listeria Concerns
Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
Popculture
Salad Kits Hit With Recall in Multiple States
Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall related to its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The recall was sparked by the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit's dressing packet may contain contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Thrillist
Dried Mushrooms Are Being Recalled in 15 States
A massive mushroom recall is upon us, and no, not that kind. Before you rush to throw away your festival supply, you might want to keep reading. Tai Phat Wholesalers LLC is recalling four types of its “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” after routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health revealed the presence of salmonella in items bought at a retail store.
The Disturbing Reason 15 States Are Recalling Certain Mushrooms
According to Statistica, the average American frequents the grocery store roughly 1.6 times per week. Although food recalls aren't an everyday concern for most shoppers, considering the scariest recalls over recent years may spur you into a cleaning frenzy. While you already have good reason to wash your grocery store produce, you may not be aware of the CDC's recommendation to wash out your entire refrigerator after an item is recalled and properly discarded from your crisper drawer.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations
The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
