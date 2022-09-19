Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world right now, drawing in millions of players every year to the island. While Fortnite is known to partner with some of the biggest brands, it also provides a platform for creators and brands to work together to create something without Epic Games. For instance, The Tonight Show is hosting a recreation of its studios with a Creative level. Now that the recreation of Rockefeller Center has been created in Fortnite, many fans are eager to hop into the new level.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO