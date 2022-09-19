ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

How to get the SypherPK Icon Series Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular games out today, drawing in millions of players and likely hundreds of content creators onto the island every year. Epic Games likes to celebrate its creators by giving them a unique spotlight as Icon skins inside the game. SypherPK is the latest content creator to get an Icon Skin, with the Outfit resembling him.
dotesports.com

How to phase through walls with Chrome Splash in Fortnite

Fortnite‘s newest season is finally here and it’s brought the Chrome with it. This new force on the island has been taking over POIs and absorbing members of The Seven for a few days now. Players are still getting used to working with Chrome and using its unique texture to their advantage. In Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, players can phase through walls and ceilings thanks to Chrome.
dotesports.com

How to pick up items while sliding in Fortnite

Fortnite is a mechanically intensive battle royale that forces you to think on your feet, continuously fix your mistakes, and adapt to the unpredictable meta. All this is largely due to the fact that Epic regularly updates the game in line with the community’s wishes to keep the game fresh, novel, and exciting for everyone.
dotesports.com

These are the best weapons in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

The Call of Duty franchise returns to the modern-day era with Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was a soft reboot of the MW sub-franchise within the CoD series. The timeline and storyline in MW can be tough to follow, but there’s one constant that...
Field & Stream

The True Value of a Great Hunting Shotgun

I HAVE A YUPPIE FRIEND named Gary whose operating principle when it comes to buying and selling guns is Can I get out of it what I have in it? In fact, that’s his mantra for buying and selling pretty much anything, and I’m sure it’s no coincidence that Gary has done much better for himself than I have.
dotesports.com

How to reach Cloudy Condos in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite has introduced a new season just in time for fall, and it looks like The Herald has some bad plans for the island. As her Chrome spreads, many of the island’s characters are seeking a safe haven in the clouds. And it seems that No Sweat Insurance is helping some of its customers lift their homes out of the ground to avoid the incoming Chrome.
dotesports.com

How to Get to the Tonight Show & Rockefeller Center in Fortnite Creative

Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world right now, drawing in millions of players every year to the island. While Fortnite is known to partner with some of the biggest brands, it also provides a platform for creators and brands to work together to create something without Epic Games. For instance, The Tonight Show is hosting a recreation of its studios with a Creative level. Now that the recreation of Rockefeller Center has been created in Fortnite, many fans are eager to hop into the new level.
dotesports.com

Traditional mini-map reportedly found in Xbox Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty players have reportedly found a working classic mini-map in the Xbox version of the Modern Warfare 2 beta. As reported by Insider Gaming, an Xbox player found a way to change the mini-map in the MW2 beta, forcing it to show enemies when they fire an unsilenced weapon. This is the way mini-maps typically work in Call of Duty games, and some fans would prefer this style instead of the currently available version.
dotesports.com

CS:GO’s biggest hotspot for cheaters that players should avoid

The most popular map in CS:GO is also the favorite among cheaters—unsurprisingly. Leetify, a website dedicated to CS:GO stats, has identified which maps are the most used by cheaters who received a VAC ban. And it turns out 0.81 percent of Mirage players received a VAC ban, making it the most popular map for cheaters.
dotesports.com

Blitzcrank could be rocketing up to the top lane and jungle with these buffs in League of Legends

Blitzcrank, the Great Steam Gollem, is one of the original 40 champions released with the original League of Legends. Infamous for his Rocket Grab ability, Blitzcrank has always been an incredibly valuable asset to a teamcomp due to pick potential. On top of that, Blitzcrank’s ultimate is, after minor tweaks in the previous seasons, a strong tool against heavy-shielding teamcomps. But more balance changes are coming to the game soon.
IGN

Best Pistol Guide

Pistols are a secondary type of weapon in Escape from Tarkov. While it’s not recommended to go in a Raid without a primary gun, a good pistol can be a savior in hard situations or when you’re running out of ammo. They are usually fast, easier to use, and can get the job done with the correct ammo.
dotesports.com

Here are all the new 2022 Spirit Blossom skins in League of Legends

“Old traditions make way for ancient magics, and in their wake the spirit realm begins to bloom,” according to League of Legends’ Spirit Blossom page. The summer might be ending in a couple of days, but vibrant, beautiful flowers have just started to flourish on Summoner’s Rift.
dotesports.com

The best-hidden secret weapons at the 2022 League World Championship

The League of Legends World Championship is traditionally one of the most intense meetings of surplus talent in esports each year. But with 24 teams and well over 100 individual players in attendance, it’s easy to focus only on the handful of superstars. There’s a good chance you probably...
dotesports.com

Who is Kiriko’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?

The latest character to join the Overwatch 2 roster is Kiriko, a new support hero. Accompanied by her spirit fox companion, she aims to keep her allies healed and buffed in the thick of battle. Her abilities allow her to teleport to allies through walls, make allies briefly invulnerable, and send out her spirit fox to blaze a trail forward for her team.
dotesports.com

All skins coming to League with Patch 12.18

Welcome to the scariest time of the year, summoners. We’re quickly approaching the scheduled release date for League of Legends Patch 12.18, and with it comes a whole new slew of unique skins, just in time for the Halloween season. From ghouls in suits, chainsaw-wielding fiends, and other monsters...
