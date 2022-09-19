ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Comments / 1

Related
TheConversationAU

If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights

Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
HOUSE RENT
Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Joel Eisenberg

A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes

The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
Money

The Best Time of the Year to Buy a House Is Coming Soon

Looking to buy a new house this fall? You’re in luck. A new analysis from home listings website Realtor.com finds that the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 is the best time to purchase. That’s thanks to an ideal combination of housing market conditions that give buyers the upper hand, including lower prices, more inventory, reduced competition and more time to make decisions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Sales#Housing Market#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#Redfin#Yahoo Finance Live#Realtor Com
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy