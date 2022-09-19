Read full article on original website
Related
If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights
Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
The City Where People Cannot Sell Their Houses
A recent analysis reveals that the number of listings per 10,000 homes remains particularly low in this Florida city.
Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns
House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
Business Insider
Everyone is trying to buy rental real estate right now, but after 15 years as a landlord I'm selling my properties for 4 reasons
I've been a landlord for 15 years and my properties have earned me extra income, but I'm ready to sell. It's a good time for sellers, for one thing, and I'm tired of dealing with my rentals. Real estate is not "passive," and it's getting harder and harder to find...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Much Are Landlords Allowed To Raise Rent?
2022 has been an unusual year for rent. Some states, like California, have been widely publicized in the news for rent increases of 10% or higher. While not all states have experienced high rent...
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
As housing affordability falls to a 15-year low in California, teachers in Milpitas are moving in with their students' families to make ends meet.
Here's Why Suze Orman Thinks Buying a Home Right Now Is 'Potentially Dangerous'
Consider your decision to buy a home wisely. Home prices have been rising during the pandemic, with prices increasing faster than income. Suze Orman warned this could make purchasing a property potentially dangerous. Research the total costs of homeownership before you try to buy a home, to make sure you...
A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes
The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
The Best Time of the Year to Buy a House Is Coming Soon
Looking to buy a new house this fall? You’re in luck. A new analysis from home listings website Realtor.com finds that the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 is the best time to purchase. That’s thanks to an ideal combination of housing market conditions that give buyers the upper hand, including lower prices, more inventory, reduced competition and more time to make decisions.
House Prices Are Falling in These Five Overvalued Cities
In some of the most overvalued cities in the country, home prices have already peaked and have now started to drop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
We’re entering the next stage of the housing market downturn—3 things to expect heading forward
Home buyers are done paying top dollar. Photo illustration by Fortune; original photos by Getty Images. Back in June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear: The housing market would go through a “reset.”. “I’d say if you are a homebuyer, somebody or a young person looking to buy...
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Home prices are falling in these 98 major housing markets—only 50 markets remain at the peak
Not long after mortgage rates spiked this spring, the U.S. housing market slipped into what the industry likes to call a housing recession. It means housing activity levels, like home sales, are contracting sharply. That’s hardly surprising: History tells us an inflation-fighting Federal Reserve means a so-called housing recession is right around the corner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Social Security increase: Value of monthly check payments could be over $1,800 in 2023
In order to adjust for inflation, the total value of monthly Social Security check payments could be more than $1,800 in 2023.
Suze Orman Warns That Homeowners Are 'Setting Themselves Up for Heartache' if They Don't Make This Smart Insurance Move
Don't risk ending up with a financial disaster if something goes wrong at home.
Map: How fast sellers are slashing home prices in America’s 97 biggest housing markets
The Pandemic Housing Boom saw U.S. home prices spike an unprecedented 43% in just over two years. But that’s over now: Spiked mortgage rates have pushed the U.S. housing market into a sharp slowdown that could threaten some of those gains. Some firms—including John Burns Real Estate Consulting, Zonda,...
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
Comments / 1