Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Stand Up for Kids 2022 benefit show helping children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might find yourself laughing at some members of the local business community this weekend. In fact, they’ll want you to. Stand Up for Kids is a comedy fundraiser featuring people who are usually a little more serious in the their day jobs. Maureen McFadden...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Top Teacher: Amanda Sanders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Amanda Sanders Kindergarten class at Sand Hill Elementary is working on their numbers and counting. “Kindergarten is probably my most favorite grade to teach because they come in with just the basics and we build on that. We get to watch them have big a-ha moments. and watch them discover new things.”
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia calling for community help

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah resident receives recognition for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Second Harvest...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Event for girls interested in aviation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Calling all young girls interested in aviation. There’s a free hands-on event happening this weekend geared towards you reaching your dreams. Gabriela Fimbres, the Regional Student Recruitment Conselor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, joined Afternoon Break.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Cardiologist talks cholesterol education

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September is National Cholesterol Education Month which is intended to spread awareness about the dangers of high cholesterol and its connection to heart disease. Dr. John Spellman is a cardiologist at Memorial Health, he joined Morning Break with a look at warning signs and new treatments...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Register for the True Blue 5K

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s homecoming week at Georgia Southern and while everyone gears up for the big game, you can kick off the weekend with an annual tradition. Each year, homecoming weekend at Georgia Southern kicks off with hundreds lacing up their running shoes for a good cause.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Some local families unhappy with Family Promise treatment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some local families say they’re not happy with the treatment they’ve received at Family Promise — a Savannah short-term housing facility. They claim they’re being forced to leave with nowhere to go. Family Promise of the Coastal Empire accepted the families...
SAVANNAH, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Poor Georgia schools and students deserve higher funding, say Chatham County educators, parents, and students

“The circumstances a child is born into should not dictate his or her chances of success.” These were the pleas of Denise Grabowski, a member of the Savannah/Chatham Board of Education, to a state Senate study committee last Friday. The study is being conducted to find new ways to update Georgia’s Quality Basic Education (QBE) formula, which dictates how areas receive funding for education. The current QBE formula was established in the 80s.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Out of the Darkness Walk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month and while the goal is to raise awareness, you have a chance to get involved this weekend. Savannah’s “Out of the Darkness Walk” is coming up Saturday at Lake Mayer Park.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Memorial Health hosting safety event for senior drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health leaders say minor car adjustments for older drivers can make a life-changing difference. Memorial is partnering with AAA and the health department to host a CarFit event for seniors this Friday. Older drivers will pull up here near the Ronald McDonald House and experts...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

7th annual Unstoppable Faith Conference in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - People shouldn’t have to fight cancer alone. And some can get the support they need this weekend in Hinesville. The 7th annual Unstoppable Faith Conference is held in recognition of Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September, but it is a gathering and a celebration of survivors.
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Exchange Club presents Teacher of the Month award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, the Exchange Club of Savannah awarded Christina Melton with the Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Month Award. The award was presented at luncheon in the Carey Hilliards Banquet Room. Melton is a fifth grade teacher at Jacob G. Smith Elementary. It is her second year...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tips for planting in the Fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may not feel like it quite yet but the first official day of Fall is Wednesday, Sept. 21. While we prepare for the eventual change in weather, it’s time to do the same for your garden to make sure it’s full of your favorite Fall treats.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County Neighborhood Center hosting Alzheimer’s Awareness event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is World Alzheimer’s Day. It is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. According to the Mayo Clinic, more than 3 million U.S. cases are reported per year. Symptoms include Memory loss, new problems with speaking or writing, withdrawal from...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Chatham Retired Educators Association News

The Chatham Retired Educators Association (Chatham REA) kicked off the 2022-2023 year at its first meeting on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Southwest Chatham Public Library. The meeting was also available on Zoom. The new Chatham REA Officers for 2022-2023 are: President-Mrs. Annette Mitchell, President-Elect, Mrs. Carrie R. Howard,...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

