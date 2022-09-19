Read full article on original website
Stand Up for Kids 2022 benefit show helping children
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might find yourself laughing at some members of the local business community this weekend. In fact, they’ll want you to. Stand Up for Kids is a comedy fundraiser featuring people who are usually a little more serious in the their day jobs. Maureen McFadden...
The Art of Competition: Teacher brings fast-paced art competition to Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a first of its kind of event in our area that’s becoming a bit of a cultural phenomenon, Art Throwdown. It puts school vs school and student vs student in competitive timed artmaking events. “Typically, when we celebrate art it is very...
Top Teacher: Amanda Sanders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Amanda Sanders Kindergarten class at Sand Hill Elementary is working on their numbers and counting. “Kindergarten is probably my most favorite grade to teach because they come in with just the basics and we build on that. We get to watch them have big a-ha moments. and watch them discover new things.”
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia calling for community help
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah resident receives recognition for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Second Harvest...
INTERVIEW: Event for girls interested in aviation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Calling all young girls interested in aviation. There’s a free hands-on event happening this weekend geared towards you reaching your dreams. Gabriela Fimbres, the Regional Student Recruitment Conselor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, joined Afternoon Break.
Cardiologist talks cholesterol education
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September is National Cholesterol Education Month which is intended to spread awareness about the dangers of high cholesterol and its connection to heart disease. Dr. John Spellman is a cardiologist at Memorial Health, he joined Morning Break with a look at warning signs and new treatments...
Ten Bulloch County educators receive total of $2,500 in Extra Yard for Teachers grants
Ten Bulloch County Schools educators will receive a total of $2,500 in Extra Yard for Teachers grants thanks to the College Football Playoff Foundation and Georgia Southern Athletics. Each teacher will receive a $250 classroom improvement grant to fund the project outlined in their competitive grant application. The application was...
INTERVIEW: Benefits of living a holistic lifestyle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Emy Crinklaw-Bunch is a holistic health coach. She stopped by the Afternoon Break studio to discuss the benefits of living a holistic lifestyle. For more information, please click here.
Register for the True Blue 5K
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s homecoming week at Georgia Southern and while everyone gears up for the big game, you can kick off the weekend with an annual tradition. Each year, homecoming weekend at Georgia Southern kicks off with hundreds lacing up their running shoes for a good cause.
Some local families unhappy with Family Promise treatment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some local families say they’re not happy with the treatment they’ve received at Family Promise — a Savannah short-term housing facility. They claim they’re being forced to leave with nowhere to go. Family Promise of the Coastal Empire accepted the families...
NEWS BRIEF: Poor Georgia schools and students deserve higher funding, say Chatham County educators, parents, and students
“The circumstances a child is born into should not dictate his or her chances of success.” These were the pleas of Denise Grabowski, a member of the Savannah/Chatham Board of Education, to a state Senate study committee last Friday. The study is being conducted to find new ways to update Georgia’s Quality Basic Education (QBE) formula, which dictates how areas receive funding for education. The current QBE formula was established in the 80s.
17th annual Buddy Walk with the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Buddy Walk is a celebration of its own and it returns to Forsyth Park for a 17th year on Oct. 1. Candy Bogardus is this year’s co-chair, and she joined Morning Break with a look ahead and some big news for the Buddy Walk.
Out of the Darkness Walk
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month and while the goal is to raise awareness, you have a chance to get involved this weekend. Savannah’s “Out of the Darkness Walk” is coming up Saturday at Lake Mayer Park.
Memorial Health hosting safety event for senior drivers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health leaders say minor car adjustments for older drivers can make a life-changing difference. Memorial is partnering with AAA and the health department to host a CarFit event for seniors this Friday. Older drivers will pull up here near the Ronald McDonald House and experts...
7th annual Unstoppable Faith Conference in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - People shouldn’t have to fight cancer alone. And some can get the support they need this weekend in Hinesville. The 7th annual Unstoppable Faith Conference is held in recognition of Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September, but it is a gathering and a celebration of survivors.
Exchange Club presents Teacher of the Month award
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, the Exchange Club of Savannah awarded Christina Melton with the Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Month Award. The award was presented at luncheon in the Carey Hilliards Banquet Room. Melton is a fifth grade teacher at Jacob G. Smith Elementary. It is her second year...
America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia honoring Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah resident getting recognized for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Mary Jane...
Tips for planting in the Fall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may not feel like it quite yet but the first official day of Fall is Wednesday, Sept. 21. While we prepare for the eventual change in weather, it’s time to do the same for your garden to make sure it’s full of your favorite Fall treats.
Liberty County Neighborhood Center hosting Alzheimer’s Awareness event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is World Alzheimer’s Day. It is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. According to the Mayo Clinic, more than 3 million U.S. cases are reported per year. Symptoms include Memory loss, new problems with speaking or writing, withdrawal from...
Chatham Retired Educators Association News
The Chatham Retired Educators Association (Chatham REA) kicked off the 2022-2023 year at its first meeting on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Southwest Chatham Public Library. The meeting was also available on Zoom. The new Chatham REA Officers for 2022-2023 are: President-Mrs. Annette Mitchell, President-Elect, Mrs. Carrie R. Howard,...
