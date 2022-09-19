Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Kyle Schwarber, former Indiana baseball player, makes B1G history with Philadelphia Phillies
Former Indiana baseball star and current Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber made B1G history Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. No surprise, it came with the long ball. Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a 3-run home run and a run in the Phillies’ 18-11 loss to the Blue Jays. The...
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022
The NL East crown is up for grabs as the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves will go head-to-head out on the diamond later this evening. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Nationals-Braves prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see. After coming up on...
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East
Watch Aaron Judge continue his pursuit of the home run record book Thursday night when the Yankees host the Red Sox on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the first pitch at 7:15. The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
2022 MLB Postseason: Dodgers Clinch Top-2 Record Among Division Winners For Spot In National League Division Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers guaranteed themselves one of the top two records among division winners to clinch a spot in the 2022 National League Division Series. Last year, the Dodgers began the playoffs in the Wild Card Game due to the San Francisco Giants snapping their streak of NL West division titles.
FOX Sports
Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games...
FOX Sports
Phillies play the Braves after Vierling's 5-hit game
Atlanta Braves (93-56, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (81-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (13-6, 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -152, Phillies +129; over/under is 7 1/2...
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch AL West
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday evening. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB・
Blue Jays score at will in 18-11 win over Phillies
Matt Chapman and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit a three-run home run and Raimel Tapia also drove in three runs
