Queens, NY

FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East

Watch Aaron Judge continue his pursuit of the home run record book Thursday night when the Yankees host the Red Sox on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the first pitch at 7:15. The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.
MLB
FOX Sports

Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Phillies play the Braves after Vierling's 5-hit game

Atlanta Braves (93-56, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (81-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (13-6, 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -152, Phillies +129; over/under is 7 1/2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch AL West

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday evening. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB

