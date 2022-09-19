Read full article on original website
Related
ucdavisaggies.com
Ags finish Husky Invitational in 13th place
Bremerton, Wash. — The Aggies finished off the Husky Invitational with a 13th place finish. Over the entirety of the tournament UC Davis carded a 906 (+42) after shooting a combined 305 on day three. Washington State (+4) was able to capture the honors of team champion, while USC's...
ucdavisaggies.com
Ags finish Badger Invitational tied for 10th place
Verona, Wisc. — The Aggies finished off the Badger Invitational tied for 10th place. Over the entirety of the tournament UC Davis carded a 904 (+40) after shooting a combined 308 on day three. Nebraska paced the field by finishing with a 1-under-par score after three days of play...
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Open Big Sky Play Against No. 12 Weber State
Theme: UC Davis Faculty/Staff | High School Band Day. DAVIS, Calif. - The UC Davis football team (1-2) will open its Big Sky Conference slate against Weber State (3-0) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at UC Davis Health Stadium. The contest will kickoff at 7 p.m. Scott Marsh and Scott Gordon will call the action on ESPN+ while Greg Wong and Doug Kelly have the call on Sactown Sports 1140 am. The Aggies are coming off their first win of the season, downing San Diego, 43-13, in the home opener at UC Davis Health Stadium. The Wildcats ran past Utah Tech, 44-14, and entered Week 3 ranked No. 12/13. UC Davis downed Weber State, 17-14, last season on the road.
ucdavisaggies.com
Visits to Pacific, Santa Clara close out non-conference for Aggies
Davis, Calif. - UC Davis' march towards a spot in the Big West Tournament for the 10th consecutive season continues this week with the final two non-conference games on the Aggies' schedule. GAME 7. Who: Pacific Tigers. Where: Stockton, Calif. (Knoles Field) When: Tuesday, Sept. 20. Time: 7 p.m. How...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ucdavisaggies.com
Lucas Carper has career day at Husky Invitational
Bremerton, Wash. — UC Davis finished day one of the Husky Invitational (+25) after carding 302 over round one and 299 over round two. That puts the Aggies at 601 on the day. Lining up for the Aggies at the Husky Invitational was Lucas Carper, Alejandro Nava, Mark Stephens, Jacob Westberg and Darren Chiu. Logan Green is also competing as an individual on Gold Mountain's Cascade Course.
Comments / 0