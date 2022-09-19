Theme: UC Davis Faculty/Staff | High School Band Day. DAVIS, Calif. - The UC Davis football team (1-2) will open its Big Sky Conference slate against Weber State (3-0) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at UC Davis Health Stadium. The contest will kickoff at 7 p.m. Scott Marsh and Scott Gordon will call the action on ESPN+ while Greg Wong and Doug Kelly have the call on Sactown Sports 1140 am. The Aggies are coming off their first win of the season, downing San Diego, 43-13, in the home opener at UC Davis Health Stadium. The Wildcats ran past Utah Tech, 44-14, and entered Week 3 ranked No. 12/13. UC Davis downed Weber State, 17-14, last season on the road.

DAVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO