Monroe County, PA

Newswatch 16

Fire damages apartment building in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 9 p.m. on Tuesday along Boland Avenue in Hanover Township. Officials say the fire started on the second-floor apartment, and the building suffered heavy damage. One person was home when the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

One injured in West Penn crash

One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when involved in a crash in West Penn Township. The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. as the driver was traveling south on Route 309 and was rear-ended. West Penn firefighters and members of the Tamaqua Rescue Squad and Tamaqua ambulance extricated the victim. The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to St. Luke’s Miners campus in Coaldale. West Penn Township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. A viewer video sent to Eyewitness […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

School bus company allowed in Luz. Co. neighborhood despite complaints

A school bus company was granted approval for a new site to operate in one part of Luzerne County. The Hanover Township Zoning Hearing Board approved a site, in the Preston section, along South Main Street for use by HA-Holdings LLC. They provide the buses for the Hanover Area School District. Residents who spoke out before the decision, expressed concern about dust and noise from the facility.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to crash in Palmer Twp.

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The coroner has been called to a crash in Palmer Township, Northampton County Thursday afternoon. The one-vehicle crash happened at the 2300 block of Park Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The road had been closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three vehicle crash sends one to hospital

INKERMAN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crash involving three vehicles ended with one person being taken away in an ambulance, Tuesday evening. The Luzerne County 911 Communication Center said the collision happened at the Heather Highlands Housing Development, in the 100 block of Main Street in Inkerman. Eyewitness News crews on scene have confirmed […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigate $900 worth of items stolen from Walmart

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a person wanted for stealing over $900 worth of items at Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 7 around 9:00 a.m., a woman stole an assortment of items from a Walmart on Old Willow Avenue in Wayne County. Security cameras caught the woman […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailers involved in early-morning crash on I-78

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of Interstate 78 in Berks County for several hours early Tuesday. Three tractor-trailers crashed in the area of Route 61 (exit 29), near Cabela's, around 3 a.m., state police said. The wreck involved both east- and westbound lanes, and the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

one taken to trauma center after crash

One person was injured Monday afternoon in a crash in Nesquehoning. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. during heavy rain along Route 93 atop Broad mountain. The injured person was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby trauma center. Nesquehoning fire police controlled traffic. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt shop in Forks Township to close

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt will soon be just a memory, but a sweet one. The yogurt store at 289 Town Center Blvd., in the Giant shopping center in Forks Township, will close for good Sunday. "The time has come to retire," the owners posted on...
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA

