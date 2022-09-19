Read full article on original website
Related
Fire damages apartment building in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 9 p.m. on Tuesday along Boland Avenue in Hanover Township. Officials say the fire started on the second-floor apartment, and the building suffered heavy damage. One person was home when the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews demolish Stroud Twp. car service center after fire that tore through building, damaged cars
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Demolition crews are now finishing what a fast-moving fire began. Flames ravaged the Gray Service Center on West Main Street in Stroud Township, just after 3 p.m. Monday. It left the building in ruins, so what's left is now being torn down. Stroud Township Fire Chief...
WFMZ-TV Online
Family sues Walmart, hoverboard maker in fire that killed 2 Hellertown girls
PHILADELPHIA - A Hellertown family is suing two companies over a charging hoverboard that they say sparked the fire that tore through their home in April, causing the deaths of two girls. The Kaufmans sued Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes in federal court Wednesday, saying the companies knew or should...
Times News
One injured in West Penn crash
One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when involved in a crash in West Penn Township. The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. as the driver was traveling south on Route 309 and was rear-ended. West Penn firefighters and members of the Tamaqua Rescue Squad and Tamaqua ambulance extricated the victim. The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to St. Luke’s Miners campus in Coaldale. West Penn Township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
11-year-old Pennsylvania boy steals grandparent’s car and crashes
An 11-year-old might be in timeout after he stole his grandparents’ car. The boy crashed the car into a pole near Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap Avenue, according to KDKA. No one was injured, and the news outlet says no one has been charged at this time. The news outlet also says the boy is […]
Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. A viewer video sent to Eyewitness […]
School bus company allowed in Luz. Co. neighborhood despite complaints
A school bus company was granted approval for a new site to operate in one part of Luzerne County. The Hanover Township Zoning Hearing Board approved a site, in the Preston section, along South Main Street for use by HA-Holdings LLC. They provide the buses for the Hanover Area School District. Residents who spoke out before the decision, expressed concern about dust and noise from the facility.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to crash in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The coroner has been called to a crash in Palmer Township, Northampton County Thursday afternoon. The one-vehicle crash happened at the 2300 block of Park Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The road had been closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Private investigators comb through debris at site of deadly Pottstown explosion
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Crews were digging through rubble Monday at the site of a deadly explosion in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Much of the debris from the May 26 blast that killed four children and their grandmother remains at the scene. On Monday, private investigators sifted through piles of rubble...
Three vehicle crash sends one to hospital
INKERMAN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crash involving three vehicles ended with one person being taken away in an ambulance, Tuesday evening. The Luzerne County 911 Communication Center said the collision happened at the Heather Highlands Housing Development, in the 100 block of Main Street in Inkerman. Eyewitness News crews on scene have confirmed […]
Police investigate $900 worth of items stolen from Walmart
TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a person wanted for stealing over $900 worth of items at Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 7 around 9:00 a.m., a woman stole an assortment of items from a Walmart on Old Willow Avenue in Wayne County. Security cameras caught the woman […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lane restriction on Interstate 80 EB in White Deer Township, Union County
A lane restriction is in place through 1 p.m. today on Interstate 80 eastbound in White Deer Township, Union County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash. The work is at Exit 210A (Route 15 south). Drivers can expect the right berm of the exit ramp to Route 15 south closed and traffic shifted to the left.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailers involved in early-morning crash on I-78
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of Interstate 78 in Berks County for several hours early Tuesday. Three tractor-trailers crashed in the area of Route 61 (exit 29), near Cabela's, around 3 a.m., state police said. The wreck involved both east- and westbound lanes, and the...
Times News
one taken to trauma center after crash
One person was injured Monday afternoon in a crash in Nesquehoning. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. during heavy rain along Route 93 atop Broad mountain. The injured person was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby trauma center. Nesquehoning fire police controlled traffic. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire department donates old truck to Montgomery County vo-tech school
Giving students hands-on experience is key to helping them build confidence in their skills. That's why a fire department is donating a great learning tool to a school in Montgomery County. The Empire Hook and Ladder Co. is part of the Pottstown Fire Department. The crew knows firsthand how having...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
Township to 'sniff out' offensive smell in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Even with the windows rolled all the way up, you can still smell that smell as you drive up St. Clair Avenue in the hills just outside Pottsville. It's a familiar scent to some, but for the longest time, neighbors in East Norwegian Township couldn't figure out where it was coming from.
WFMZ-TV Online
Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt shop in Forks Township to close
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt will soon be just a memory, but a sweet one. The yogurt store at 289 Town Center Blvd., in the Giant shopping center in Forks Township, will close for good Sunday. "The time has come to retire," the owners posted on...
Comments / 0