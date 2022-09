The boys varsity soccer team was fit to be tied on Monday, settling for a 1-1 draw against North Olmsted despite dominating most of the game. The Comets struck early when Blake Kubasak finished a through ball from Miles Gerard, but they would be denied the rest of the game by a stingy North Olmsted defense and incredible goalkeeping. Landon Plum, Sean McQuate, and Kubasak had several dangerous chances turned away and the Comets just weren’t able to find a game-winner. The Comet defense, led by Miles Gerard and Ryan Naelitz, rose to the occasion and Jonathan Janosik made seven saves in goal. Amherst moves to 4-3-2 on the season and takes on SWC rival Avon Lake on Wednesday for Teacher Appreciation Night.

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO