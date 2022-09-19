Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
KNIFE INCIDENT BEING INVESTIGATED AT BRENHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL
Brenham Police and Brenham ISD are investigating an incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in which a student was caught with a knife on campus. According to Brenham ISD, the incident occurred during the lunch recess period at Brenham Middle School. A female student became upset and held a kitchen...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY NIGHT
A Bellville woman was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:50, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Day Street for an equipment violation. A probable cause search was conducted resulting in narcotics and drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s possession. The driver, Ashley Mallia, 31 of Bellville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was transported to the Washington County Jail.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NEW CANEY HOMICIDE SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY
This evening in the Mead area of Oklahoma the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S Marshals, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, located and arrested Stephen Roger Edwards, who was wanted out of Montgomery County Texas for Murder. Also located with him was Nicole Crisp who was wanted for Bond Forfeiture Possession of CDS out of Texas.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HAZMAT SCENE AT A MAGNOLIA DAYCARE
A HAZMAT scene is unfolding at the Sherwood Academy at 32810 Tamina Road in Magnolia. Multiple ambulances are being called for triage of several kids and adults. All are said to be in stable condition. Several are being transported to area hospitals and Emergency Centers. Magnolia Fire is on the scene along with law enforcement. The inhalation was on an unknown epoxy substance. ALL PATIENTS ARE STABLE AND BEING TRANSPORTED FOR EVALUATION AS A PRECAUTION.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
schulenburgsticker.com
SPD arrests three in pair of busts
Individuals from Bryan, Brownsville, and La Grange were arrested on drug-related charges last week after two traffic stops by the Schulenburg Police Department. According to the SPD report, officers conducted a traffic stop at The Texan convenience store/ truck stop on a 2002 Jeep Liberty for a traffic offense on Thursday, Sept. 15 at approximately 2:15 a.m. While speaking with the occupants,…
kwhi.com
TWO CASES UNDER INVESTIGATION FROM TUESDAY
Two cases are under investigation from Tuesday by the Brenham Police Department. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 2:40, Officers took a report of theft from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. An unknown white male stole merchandise totaling over $1,500. The case is pending investigation to identify the suspect.
inforney.com
Blood drive for Dahlia Galvan-Sanchez
Brenham ISD in partnership with Gulf Coast Blood Center, hosted a blood drive on Tuesday in honor of local resident Dahlia Naomi Galvan-Sanchez. Dahlia is three years old, and has been diagnosed with a serious blood disorder. Adam’s Angels founder Donna Culliver was on sight to champion the drive, and...
Victims named in Elgin shooting involving retired trooper
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the three people who died in Saturday's shooting in Elgin are Rito Paul Morales, Kristin Morales and Randi Mitchell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Reports Gunfire Inside A Bryan Apartment Injures One And Results In One Arrest
Gunfire inside a west Bryan apartment complex Sunday during the two a.m. hour resulted in a man going to the hospital and another man going to jail. According to the Bryan police arrest report, when 27 year old Hugo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. saw an officer with a rifle, Quintero dropped to his knees and put his hands into air.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MOTORISTS IGNORE FIRE HOSE AS FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT MAJOR FIRE IN MAGNOLIA
Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 31500 block of Sugar Bend. The commercial building required almost 2000 feet of hos on the ground. Motorists in the area are in too much of a hurry and driving over the fire hose. The scene is just off FM 1774.
KBTX.com
Police: Bryan man arrested for shooting estranged wife’s boyfriend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they arrested a 26-year-old man after he broke into his estranged wife’s home and shot her boyfriend. The shooting happened early Sunday at an apartment complex on W Villa Maria Road. According to arrest records, Hugo Alfredo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. entered the apartment,...
UPDATE: 26-year-old man shot twice by College Station officer
A 26-year-old College Station man was shot twice by a single officer responding to several 911 calls of the man being violent towards his family, said police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Local Woman For The Second Time In Four Months For Driving With An Invalid License
A Bryan police officer watching a car drive through a parking lot Monday during the midnight hour to avoid a red light leads to the arrest of the driver who has multiple driving convictions. Online records show this is the second time in four months that 19 year old Marqushia...
Click2Houston.com
Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:20, Officer Alston made contact with a known wanted subject in the 100 block of MLK Jr Parkway. Bobby Mathis, 64 of Brenham, was taken into custody on warrant for Bond Forfeiture for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested Monday on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 8:30, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Officer Morong responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to suspicious person report. After investigation, Ruben Valencia Lopez, 43 of Brenham, was found to be in possession of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. Lopez was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and transported to the Washington County Jail.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
EXTRA SECURITY TO BE ON HAND AT CANEY CREEK HIGH HOMECOMING DANCE AFTER STUDENT MAKES SHOOTING THREAT
Officials and administrators with the Conroe Independent School District took swift action after learning that one of their students made a threat about committing a shooting at this coming weekend’s Caney Creek High School homecoming dance. according to CISD due to the threat, extra security will be on hand...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham woman was arrested Monday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 6:10, Officer Eric Crosby effected a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Highway 105 East for a license plate violation and made contact with the driver, Jakiedra Andrews, 38 of Brenham. Andrews was found to be operating with an invalid license with previous convictions and was found to have outstanding Brenham Municipal Court warrants for her arrest. Andrews was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid Enhanced, an Unrestrained Child, and Expired Registration as well as four Municipal Warrants for 3 counts of Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.
schulenburgsticker.com
Vehicle fire shuts down I-10 westbound
The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed for nearly an hour due to a vehicle fire on Thursday, Sept. 15. The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. about seven miles west of the Schulenburg exit. Flatonia Fire & Rescue, along with officers from the Flatonia and Schulenburg police departments and deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, arrived to find the vehicle fully…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY ACTIVE SHOOTER PRESENTATION RESCHEDULED
The Active Shooter Presentation is scheduled for our next Walker County CERT meeting on September 20th, however, the air conditioner at the shelter went out. It may be fixed by tomorrow but instead of taking chances, Walker County has rescheduled the Active Shooter Presentation for October 12th at 6:00 pm at the Walker County Storm Shelter. This will also serve as the September monthly meeting of CERT.
Comments / 0