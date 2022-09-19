Read full article on original website
gophersports.com
Gophers Open B1G Play with Two Top-15 Battles
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) open Big Ten conference play this weekend with two top-15 battles. They'll start with a road contest at No. 11 Purdue (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network. Minnesota will finish the weekend with its conference home opener against No. 6 Wisconsin (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7 p.m. on Sunday, also on BTN. Sunday night's game will be a "Gold Out" for the Gophers fans.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Autman-Bell, Minnesota's leading receiver, to miss remainder of 2022 season
Minnesota suffered a big loss on Saturday as wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell went down with an apparent leg injury in the Gophers’ dominating 49-7 win over Colorado. The news didn’t improve on Monday, as head coach PJ Fleck updated the media on Autman-Bell’s condition. The coach stated that the receiver would need surgery, and will miss the rest of the 2022 season.
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
You Betcha! The 'Midwest accent' explained by a dialect coach
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — We've all heard that strong Minnesota accent portrayed in the TV series Fargo, and you may be thinking... "Gosh, we don't really sound like dat, do we?" According to Keely Wolter, who just so happens to be an accent and dialect coach based in the Twin Cities... we do!
Daryl Hall Adds Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan Tour Dates For Fall 2022
If you've wanted to see Daryl Hall in concert here's your chance - especially if you didn't want to travel far. The 70's and 80's legend has added dates to his current tour, with a variety of shows in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan now happening in November 2022. Hall has...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store
Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
Frost advisories in Minnesota on the first day of fall
As summer turns to fall, Minnesota's green grass will turn a bit of a sparkly white in some locations overnight into Thursday as frost is expected. Temps are forecast to dip into the 30s in northern Minnesota, prompting the advisory on the day of autumn equinox, which strikes at 8:03 p.m. Central Time Thursday.
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
fox9.com
Cheesesteak search: FOX 9 looks for the best Philly ahead of the Vikings vs. Eagles
Known as Philadelphia’s favorite sandwich, the Philly cheesesteak is also made by local restaurants in the Twin Cities. FOX 9’s Hannah Flood goes on a search for an authentic one.
Reporter/anchor Beret Leone leaving Rochester for new role at WCCO
A new face is joining the WCCO-TV team in the Twin Cities. Beret Leone is swapping Rochester for the Twin Cities, where she'll be a morning reporter for WCCO. Her last day at KTTC-TV was Tuesday. The Minnesota native joined KTTC, the NBC affiliate news station for the Rochester area,...
Top Minnesota Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Cheeseburgers Today
I know it can get super annoying to have all sorts of "fake" National holidays, like National Donut Day, or National Pizza Day. But you know what's NOT annoying about it? Free food. Today is a big one too because in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, companies are excited about National Cheeseburger Day and have some cheesy goodness just for you...for FREE (or really cheap).
Chance of Strong Storms in Eastern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin
UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk Tuesday evening across eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. A few storms may develop Tuesday evening in the Slight risk area and should travel eastward with time. The primary threat is large hail but damaging winds and heavy rain are...
Doobie Brothers Shine in Minnesota Concert
I knew a 4-hour fall road trip was in order upon hearing that the Doobie Brothers were playing at the Treasure Island Casino in Minnesota over the weekend. We had a little concern about the rain showers on our way to Welsh but - as if on cue - the rain stopped just as the Doobie Brothers took to the gigantic outdoor stage. It was as if the good Lord said, "You play 'Jesus is Just Alright With Me' and I'll make the showers go away."
lptv.org
Northwoods Adventure: Red Lake Members Hunt in 1863 Treaty Land for First Time
For the first time this fall, Red Lake band members have the chance to exercise treaty rights in an off-reservation hunt on land covered by a treaty signed in 1863. Started on September 15th and running until December 31st, five members get the chance to hunt in the Minnesota portion of the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty Territory, making this a historic moment for the state DNR and the Red Lake Band. The band worked for almost four years to exercise their sovereignty as a nation to hunt on this treaty land.
Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota
We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
How Did These Minnesota Drivers Survive This High-Speed Crash?
Here's a case of what appears to be an inattentive driver in an SUV running a red light at a high-speed intersection in Ramsey, Minnesota. The SUV was t-boned by a driver in a smaller sedan that was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The top-heavy SUV was flipped onto its roof after rolling and spinning.
Why Minnesota Democrats aren’t embracing California’s ban on new gas cars
States like Washington and Massachusetts plan to join California in largely banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, seeing it as an effective way to rapidly cut greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. In Minnesota, however, prominent Democrats who celebrated an earlier move toward cleaner vehicles are...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
