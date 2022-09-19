ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gophersports.com

Gophers Open B1G Play with Two Top-15 Battles

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) open Big Ten conference play this weekend with two top-15 battles. They'll start with a road contest at No. 11 Purdue (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network. Minnesota will finish the weekend with its conference home opener against No. 6 Wisconsin (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7 p.m. on Sunday, also on BTN. Sunday night's game will be a "Gold Out" for the Gophers fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Autman-Bell, Minnesota's leading receiver, to miss remainder of 2022 season

Minnesota suffered a big loss on Saturday as wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell went down with an apparent leg injury in the Gophers’ dominating 49-7 win over Colorado. The news didn’t improve on Monday, as head coach PJ Fleck updated the media on Autman-Bell’s condition. The coach stated that the receiver would need surgery, and will miss the rest of the 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota College Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
College Sports
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store

Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
LUVERNE, MN
Hot 104.7

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Paul
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#College Baseball#Boston Merila
Kat Kountry 105

Top Minnesota Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Cheeseburgers Today

I know it can get super annoying to have all sorts of "fake" National holidays, like National Donut Day, or National Pizza Day. But you know what's NOT annoying about it? Free food. Today is a big one too because in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, companies are excited about National Cheeseburger Day and have some cheesy goodness just for you...for FREE (or really cheap).
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Chance of Strong Storms in Eastern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin

UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk Tuesday evening across eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. A few storms may develop Tuesday evening in the Slight risk area and should travel eastward with time. The primary threat is large hail but damaging winds and heavy rain are...
ENVIRONMENT
B102.7

Doobie Brothers Shine in Minnesota Concert

I knew a 4-hour fall road trip was in order upon hearing that the Doobie Brothers were playing at the Treasure Island Casino in Minnesota over the weekend. We had a little concern about the rain showers on our way to Welsh but - as if on cue - the rain stopped just as the Doobie Brothers took to the gigantic outdoor stage. It was as if the good Lord said, "You play 'Jesus is Just Alright With Me' and I'll make the showers go away."
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Northwoods Adventure: Red Lake Members Hunt in 1863 Treaty Land for First Time

For the first time this fall, Red Lake band members have the chance to exercise treaty rights in an off-reservation hunt on land covered by a treaty signed in 1863. Started on September 15th and running until December 31st, five members get the chance to hunt in the Minnesota portion of the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty Territory, making this a historic moment for the state DNR and the Red Lake Band. The band worked for almost four years to exercise their sovereignty as a nation to hunt on this treaty land.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
96.7 The River

Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota

We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy