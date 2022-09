The Oxford business owner who stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State sorority was sentenced to 45 months in prison on Friday. Court records state that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation banking account to herself and to a business she and her daughter owned in Oxford, without authority. According to court documents, from 2012 through 2019, Cadle stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority House Corporation.

