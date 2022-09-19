BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Softball invites all Alumni to celebrate 50 Years of IU Softball the weekend of Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. Join us to celebrate the storied history and bright future of Indiana University Softball! We hope you pass this invitation along to your friends and take advantage of the special opportunity to make a trip home to Bloomington for this celebration. See the links below to view your invitation and RSVP.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO