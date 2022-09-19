Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
IU Men’s Basketball Tickets Available for Holiday Break Home Games
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University men's basketball program will play five home games during the Holidays and tickets to those games are available through a Mini-Series package offered by the IU Athletics Ticket Office. Over the Thanksgiving break, the second and third games of the Hoosier Classic will...
iuhoosiers.com
Jake Gebhardt Named Big Ten Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Graduate student Jake Gebhardt was named Big Ten Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Week as announced by the conference office on Wednesday (Sept. 22) afternoon. The Sterling, Ill. native was IU's top finisher at last weekend's Coaching Tree Invitational. In a very competitive field, Gebhardt...
iuhoosiers.com
Big Ten Announces Times and Television Designations for Men’s Basketball
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten Conference announced times and television designations for men's basketball on Thursday. The exposure for the Indiana Hoosiers will be extensive with league TV partners BTN, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX all showing some of the best matchups for the Cream and Crimson this season.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Softball Invites Alumni for Team 50 Celebration
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Softball invites all Alumni to celebrate 50 Years of IU Softball the weekend of Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. Join us to celebrate the storied history and bright future of Indiana University Softball! We hope you pass this invitation along to your friends and take advantage of the special opportunity to make a trip home to Bloomington for this celebration. See the links below to view your invitation and RSVP.
iuhoosiers.com
Quoted: at Cincinnati
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After three staright win at home to start the season, the Indiana football program will head to Cincinnati for its first road test and offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt, along with selected student-athletes spoke to the media ahead of the Saturday (Sept. 24) meeting at Nippert Stadium.
iuhoosiers.com
Gerstenberg Earns Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week Award
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg earns her second Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week award this season, the conference released on Tuesday afternoon. Gerstenberg earned her seventh shutout of the season against No. 8 Penn State. The seven shutouts have tied a program record of 720...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Moves Up Team Standings in Madison
MADISON, Wis. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team climbed a spot in the team standings and now sit 12th at the Badger Invitational at the University Ridge Golf Course on Monday. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Badger Invitational • Madison, Wis. University Ridge Golf Course. Par 72 • 6248 yards...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Finish 12th in Madison
MADISON, Wis. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team finished 12th at the Badger Invitational at the University Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday with a 54-hole score of 909 (317-295-297; +45). Graduate transfer Alexis Florio was one of two Hoosiers to finish inside the top-10 on the individual leaderboard...
iuhoosiers.com
G Herbo To Perform at Hoosier Hysteria Presented By Smithville
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Homecoming Weekend keeps getting better. Chicago native and platinum selling rapper G Herbo will perform following the conclusion of team activities at Hoosier Hysteria Presented By Smithville on Friday, October 7. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
