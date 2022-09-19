ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Putin acknowledges that even China has 'questions and concerns' on Ukraine as his disastrous war leaves Russia increasingly isolated

Russia's Putin and China's Xi held a face-to-face meeting on Thursday in Uzbekistan. Putin acknowledged during the meeting that China has "questions and concerns" on Ukraine. Russian forces have suffered significant battlefield defeats in Ukraine in recent weeks. Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Thursday that even China has concerns...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Newsweek

Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.

A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Sanctions#Ukraine#Denizbank#Russian#Turkish#The U S Treasury#Nato#Western
The Independent

Former US Ambassador to Russia says Putin won’t recover from Ukraine defeat

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has met none of the “strategic objectives” it was meant to accomplish and will go down as a failure.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Mr McFaul said Mr Putin’s recent order to increase Russia’s armed forces by 137,000 new soldiers is most likely meant to help Moscow break the “stalemate” between Russian and Ukrainian forces in contested areas."Remember, six months ago, he said he was going to unite Ukrainians and Russians because Ukrainians are just Russians with accents. He failed...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Country
Russia
The Hill

Putin says Russia has ‘not lost a thing’ from war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia has “not lost a thing” from the war in Ukraine and has strengthened itself during the conflict while he strived to paint the Western world as struggling with economic crises. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia —...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US says Russia buying North Korean artillery in sign that sanctions are weighing on its military

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A declassified U.S. intelligence assessment says Russia is acquiring millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea for its six-month-old invasion of Ukraine, in an indication of the effect that Western sanctions are having on the Russian war effort.
MILITARY
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Large numbers of Russians rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country while they still could Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine. Flights filled up quickly and the prices of tickets for remaining connections skyrocketed, apparently driven by fears that Russia’s borders could soon close or that Putin could later announce a broader call-up that might send many Russian men of fighting age to the war’s front lines. Tickets for the Moscow-Belgrade flights operated by Air Serbia, the only European carrier besides Turkish Airlines to maintain flights to Russia despite a European Union flight embargo, quickly sold out for the next several days. The price for flights from Moscow to Istanbul or Dubai increased within minutes before jumping again, reaching as high as 9,200 euros ($9,119) for a one-way economy class fare. Putin’s decree stipulates that the amount of people called to active duty will be determined by the Defense Ministry. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience initially would be mobilized.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Putin Escalates Ukraine War, Issues Nuclear Threat to West

LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he'd be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. In the biggest escalation of the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin orders funding boost for Russian weapons production

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered an increase in funding to boost the country’s weapons production in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday in which he ordered a “partial mobilisation” to support Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy