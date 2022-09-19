ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Pets & Animals
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WKRN

Pets of the Week for September 20, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Gemini is a happy, energetic pup who loves spending time outside. Gemini will play with other dogs, and has a blast running around the play yard. He lives for treats, and will sit to receive one gently. Gemini is a terrific dog and just wants to find his family! Gemini is about a year and a half old and weighs 52 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Modern Masterpiece on a Flat 5 Acre in Nashville with Privacy and Luxury Asks for $3.975M

The House in Nashville is equipped with designer finishes and custom features, and surrounds a heated pool and spa, now available for sale. This home located at 2616 Tiffany Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,782 square feet of living spaces. Call Shane Tallant – VILLAGE – (Phone: 615-955-0491) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Top Dentists: 2022

THE RECOGNIZED LEADER IN COSMETIC, IMPLANT, AND SEDATION DENTISTRY THROUGHOUT THE NASHVILLE AREA. When DR. STEVEN PARK decided to move to Nashville to start a new practice, he had a vision. That vision was a dental practice where his expertise as Prosthodontist will be used to provide the highest quality care in cosmetic and implant dentistry and he named it SAME DAY SMILES. Because of his unique training and expertise he is able to perform all procedures and fabricate all the restorations under one roof to customize to your smile. Whether your smile requires no prep veneers or complex implant reconstruction such as All- on-Four in most cases you can walk out with your brand new smile in just one day. No more waiting for an off-site dental laboratory or for a referral to visit another dentist before you start.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Nick Carter
Person
Howie Dorough
Person
Aj Mclean
Person
Brian Littrell
traveladdicts.net

12 Things to Do for Christmas in Nashville

Christmas is a special time to visit Nashville. The city brings out its finest decorations, some of its best performances, and lots and lots of Christmas lights. Whether you’re driving through the biggest light display in Tennessee or checking out a winter pop-up bar, there’s something fun for everyone. We’ve spent three holiday seasons in the city and love finding new things to experience in Nashville at Christmas. Here’s a look at some of our favorites.
NASHVILLE, TN
Overton County News

The end of a downtown Nashville institution

In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End Avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pups#The Backstreet Boys#The Band#The Boy#Dog#Petside
99.5 WKDQ

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
restaurantclicks.com

Nashville Indian Restaurants You Need to Try

Second only to music, food dominates Nashville’s cultural scene. While most people know that Tennessee’s capital serves classics like barbeque and hot chicken, fewer may be familiar with the vibrant food scene represented from other places around the globe. During my trip to Music City, I not only...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in Nashville

Nashville is the nation’s country-music capital, home to the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry. Country is a theme that permeates all walks of life, from music to cuisine. You might associate country-style food with southern comfort and Tennessee’s famous barbecue, and you’d be right....
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

How to Win the HGTV Oasis House in Nashville

The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the brand new, fully furnished HGTV Urban Oasis® home, as well as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally, a grand prize package valued at over $1.3 million. The HGTV home is situated just minutes from downtown. It was designed by local architect Turner Binkley and constructed by […] The post How to Win the HGTV Oasis House in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities

The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy