Man travels country, asking strangers to get tattoos with him
Don Caskey has more than 500 tattoos. He travels the country meeting total strangers and asking them if they'd like to get matching tattoos. There's a story behind why Don does this.
williamsonherald.com
Williamson County Animal Center celebrates with an Evening with Friends
Animal lovers showed up in packs last Thursday for an Evening with Friends of the Williamson County Animal Center’s annual fundraiser. The event shines a spotlight on the more than 4,000 shelter animals that the center serves each year. Ondrea Johnson, executive director of WCAC, said the event was...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Taylor Swift Accepts Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award in Nashville With Touching Speech
Taylor Swift attended the Nashville Songwriter Awards in Tennessee on Sept. 20 in order to accept the award for Songwriter-Artist of the Decade.
Nashville venue to reopen as city's largest independent music complex
The former home of Mercy Lounge, Cannery Ballroom and The High Watt is in the process of undergoing major renovations after being bought earlier this year.
WKRN
Pets of the Week for September 20, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Gemini is a happy, energetic pup who loves spending time outside. Gemini will play with other dogs, and has a blast running around the play yard. He lives for treats, and will sit to receive one gently. Gemini is a terrific dog and just wants to find his family! Gemini is about a year and a half old and weighs 52 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
luxury-houses.net
Modern Masterpiece on a Flat 5 Acre in Nashville with Privacy and Luxury Asks for $3.975M
The House in Nashville is equipped with designer finishes and custom features, and surrounds a heated pool and spa, now available for sale. This home located at 2616 Tiffany Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,782 square feet of living spaces. Call Shane Tallant – VILLAGE – (Phone: 615-955-0491) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
fox17.com
North Nashville church serving African-American community celebrates 90th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — North Nashville's St. Vincent de Paul Church which serves the city's African-American community celebrates its 90th anniversary on Sunday. The parish at 1700 Heiman Street in Nashville has been welcoming people into the church for almost a century now. Ninety years is a huge milestone...
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Top Dentists: 2022
THE RECOGNIZED LEADER IN COSMETIC, IMPLANT, AND SEDATION DENTISTRY THROUGHOUT THE NASHVILLE AREA. When DR. STEVEN PARK decided to move to Nashville to start a new practice, he had a vision. That vision was a dental practice where his expertise as Prosthodontist will be used to provide the highest quality care in cosmetic and implant dentistry and he named it SAME DAY SMILES. Because of his unique training and expertise he is able to perform all procedures and fabricate all the restorations under one roof to customize to your smile. Whether your smile requires no prep veneers or complex implant reconstruction such as All- on-Four in most cases you can walk out with your brand new smile in just one day. No more waiting for an off-site dental laboratory or for a referral to visit another dentist before you start.
44-Year-Old Michael Jason Brown Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Nashville. The officials reported that 44-year-old Michael Jason Brown was hit by [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
traveladdicts.net
12 Things to Do for Christmas in Nashville
Christmas is a special time to visit Nashville. The city brings out its finest decorations, some of its best performances, and lots and lots of Christmas lights. Whether you’re driving through the biggest light display in Tennessee or checking out a winter pop-up bar, there’s something fun for everyone. We’ve spent three holiday seasons in the city and love finding new things to experience in Nashville at Christmas. Here’s a look at some of our favorites.
Woman hit by cattle guard on WeGo Star
A woman is in stable but critical condition after the cattle guard from the WeGo Star hit her during the train's afternoon commute back to Wilson County.
Overton County News
The end of a downtown Nashville institution
In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End Avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Kitten dies after being thrown into firepit; Tennessee police investigating
Police are investigating the report of a kitten that was thrown into a firepit and later died. The animal rescue group that tried to save him says they are seeing a troubling trend.
restaurantclicks.com
Nashville Indian Restaurants You Need to Try
Second only to music, food dominates Nashville’s cultural scene. While most people know that Tennessee’s capital serves classics like barbeque and hot chicken, fewer may be familiar with the vibrant food scene represented from other places around the globe. During my trip to Music City, I not only...
wgnsradio.com
After 1 Collapsed Lung and Two Weeks in the NICU, Murfreesboro Baby is Home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - It was a day of celebration and love for Kara Forge, who was 33 weeks pregnant. Kara’s family gathered together to throw her a shower for her soon-to-be son. Little did they know, he would be arriving just hours later. That evening, she was getting ready for bed and noticed she was bleeding.
New York Times names 2 Tennessee eateries among the best US restaurants of 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Nashville
Nashville is the nation’s country-music capital, home to the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry. Country is a theme that permeates all walks of life, from music to cuisine. You might associate country-style food with southern comfort and Tennessee’s famous barbecue, and you’d be right....
How to Win the HGTV Oasis House in Nashville
The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the brand new, fully furnished HGTV Urban Oasis® home, as well as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally, a grand prize package valued at over $1.3 million. The HGTV home is situated just minutes from downtown. It was designed by local architect Turner Binkley and constructed by […] The post How to Win the HGTV Oasis House in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
wilsonpost.com
WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities
The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
