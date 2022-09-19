Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Astoria Post
Variety Boys & Girls Club’s Elaborate Astoria Development to be Carbon Neutral
Officials with the Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) were joined by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Tuesday to announce that the development of their 5-story clubhouse—and 14-story apartment complex—will be carbon neutral. Construction of the development, which involves a 123,000 square foot clubhouse and a...
Astoria Post
Sunnyside Post Mile is Back With Halloween Theme and Prizes
The Sunnyside Post Mile is back, and this year it is coming with a Halloween theme—and the organizers are encouraging participants to run or walk in costume. The event is scheduled for Oct. 22 and will take place on the streets of Sunnyside. There will be prizes for the...
Astoria Post
New Upscale Bar/Restaurant to Open on Jackson Avenue Tonight, Replacing Bierocracy
A new upscale bar and restaurant will open on Jackson Avenue tonight, replacing a beer hall that closed last year. The new establishment, called Jungly, will open at 12-23 Jackson Ave. at 6 p.m. and will offer craft cocktails, live music and American fusion-style food. The owners are taking over...
Astoria Post
City Planning Commission Approves Innovation QNS, Although Councilmember Won Remains Unimpressed
The City Planning Commission voted in favor of the massive Innovation QNS project Wednesday, although the person that matters most on the future of the plan—Councilmember Julie Won—was far from impressed. The commission voted 10-3 in favor of the plan that calls for the development of 2,843 apartments...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Astoria Post
MTA Holds Press Conference in Corona to Announce That Cameras Will be Installed in All Subway Cars
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Corona Tuesday to announce that security cameras will be installed in all subway cars. The governor said that the MTA will place two cameras on each of its more than 6,400 subway cars. The announcement follows the installation of 10,000 cameras across all 472 subway stations.
Astoria Post
48 Percent of Respondents to MTA Survey Report Being Satisfied or Very Satisfied With Subway System
The MTA released the results of it’s Spring 2022 bi-annual survey Monday that revealed that only 48 percent of subway riders are either satisfied or very satisfied with service. The results were based on a survey where the MTA gathered feedback from riders who rely on New York City...
Comments / 0