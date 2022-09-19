ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Variety Boys & Girls Club’s Elaborate Astoria Development to be Carbon Neutral

Officials with the Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) were joined by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Tuesday to announce that the development of their 5-story clubhouse—and 14-story apartment complex—will be carbon neutral. Construction of the development, which involves a 123,000 square foot clubhouse and a...
Sunnyside Post Mile is Back With Halloween Theme and Prizes

The Sunnyside Post Mile is back, and this year it is coming with a Halloween theme—and the organizers are encouraging participants to run or walk in costume. The event is scheduled for Oct. 22 and will take place on the streets of Sunnyside. There will be prizes for the...
