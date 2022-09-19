Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
coinjournal.net
Cake DeFi launches EARN for conservative crypto investors
Cake DeFi says EARN offers daily rewards with up to 10% APY, while users benefit from complete transparency. Cake DeFi, a Singapore-based decentralised finance (DeFi) company seeking to bring crypto opportunities to the masses, has formally launched an investment product that will see customers access competitive returns on their assets while enjoying protection against market volatility.
CoinTelegraph
FTX in talks with investors to raise $1B for further acquisitions: Reports
Sam-Bankman Fried's crypto exchange FTX is reportedly engaged in talks with investors to raise $1 billion in new funding, as it looks to utilize extra capital for financial acquisitions during the bear market. According to a Wedn report from CNBC which cites sources close to the matter, the talks...
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up
The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Zoom is a leader in videoconferencing software, and it is gaining traction in the cloud phone and contact center markets. Revenue growth slowed to 8% in the most recent quarter, and free cash flow dropped 50%. Zoom stock currently trades at 5.7 times sales, its cheapest valuation as a public...
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Income investors, check out these stocks with annual dividend yields over 6%.
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030
Zillow Group is bringing the real estate sector into the digital age, which could earn it a slice of a $300 billion opportunity. Duolingo is outperforming the broader tech sector this year as its business defies the economic slowdown. C3.ai is delivering artificial intelligence to 228 business customers, and its...
Motley Fool
5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September
That's enabling income-focused investors to lock in some attractive yields on high-quality companies. Many of these companies have a long history of growing their dividends.
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying
Shopify completed a 10-for-1 stock split in June, and Alphabet followed with a 20-for-1 split in July. Money manager Jim Simons started a position in Shopify in the second quarter. Money manager Chris Hohn added to his stake in Alphabet in the second quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.27
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 2.3 %. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,902,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares in the last quarter.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into $9,000 (or More)
Both companies dominated their niches in a consumer shift. Each launched successful businesses in different segments.
My 2 Top Dividend Stocks for September
These beaten-down income stocks are primed to shine in these troubled times.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 54% and 68% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The Nasdaq-100 index has been crushed this year, and many individual stocks have fallen even farther. Datadog continues to grow rapidly despite a slowing economy and is nearing profitability. DigitalOcean is taking on trillion-dollar giants in the cloud services industry and is thriving.
u.today
One of Europe's Largest Fund Management Groups Snubs Crypto
Sandro Pierri, chief executive of BNP Paribas Asset Management, has categorically dismissed the idea of getting into cryptocurrencies, according to a report by London-based business outlet Financial News. Pierri claims that the French fund management group, which controlled roughly 537 billion euros as of December 2021, does not have any...
Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Rating for Weatherford International: Here's What You Need To Know
Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Weatherford International WFRD and raise its price target from $30.00 to $38.00. Shares of Weatherford International are trading up 1.39% over the last 24 hours, at $32.05 per share. A move to $38.00 would account for a 18.56% increase from...
7 Astonishing ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Provide Safety and Fat Dividends for Passive Income
These seven well-known stocks have been hammered for one reason or another. Given their substantial dividends, any nimble investors who take advantage of these outstanding entry points will be paid to wait for their recovery.
Plenty of Upside Ahead as Activist Investor Enters This Beaten-Down Tech Stock
This growth stock is down 49% year to date, but help is on the way.
tipranks.com
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Virtu Surge After SEC Nod for PFOF
Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) surged in pre-market trading on Thursday after a Bloomberg Law report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will not ban Payment-for-Order-Flow (PFOF). The report stated that this will be counted as a win for brokerages like HOOD...
