Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Benzinga

$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030

Zillow Group is bringing the real estate sector into the digital age, which could earn it a slice of a $300 billion opportunity. Duolingo is outperforming the broader tech sector this year as its business defies the economic slowdown. C3.ai is delivering artificial intelligence to 228 business customers, and its...
Motley Fool

5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September

That's enabling income-focused investors to lock in some attractive yields on high-quality companies. Many of these companies have a long history of growing their dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

This Unknown Oil Company Is Turning into a Monster Dividend Stock

Chord Energy recently doubled its base dividend, boosting its yield to more than 3.5%. That's part of the company's updated capital return framework, which also includes share repurchases and a variable dividend. Those future variable dividend payments could be sizeable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?

Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

2 Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market of 2022

Spotify is down 60% over the past year, even though the business continued to grow. Wix is getting no love from investors due to a few problems with growth and profitability that will be easily solved in the next few years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
CoinTelegraph

FTX in talks with investors to raise $1B for further acquisitions: Reports

Sam-Bankman Fried’s crypto exchange FTX is reportedly engaged in talks with investors to raise $1 billion in new funding, as it looks to utilize extra capital for financial acquisitions during the bear market. According to a Wedn report from CNBC which cites sources close to the matter, the talks...
Motley Fool

Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity

Major market benchmarks kept losing ground on Thursday. A surprise $14 billion acquisition of STORE Capital sent its stock soaring. Other real estate investment trusts didn't make big moves, but they could still be good opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
tipranks.com

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Virtu Surge After SEC Nod for PFOF

Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) surged in pre-market trading on Thursday after a Bloomberg Law report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will not ban Payment-for-Order-Flow (PFOF). The report stated that this will be counted as a win for brokerages like HOOD...
