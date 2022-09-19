ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Benzinga

$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Motley Fool

Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?

Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Down 54% and 68% to Buy Hand Over Fist

The Nasdaq-100 index has been crushed this year, and many individual stocks have fallen even farther. Datadog continues to grow rapidly despite a slowing economy and is nearing profitability. DigitalOcean is taking on trillion-dollar giants in the cloud services industry and is thriving. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
u.today

POPCOIN Gets Listed On XT.COM With Tether Trading Pair

Popcoin will soon be listed on XT.COM to encourage newcomers and investors to engage in trading the coin efficiently at 2022-09-23 03:00 (UTC). The go-live scheduled trading pair for the coin will be POP/USDT, which is available to everyone in the exchange’s Main Zone. Users can deposit POP for...
The Motley Fool

Sea Limited Stock: Bear vs. Bull

The bears believe its e-commerce and gaming businesses will face tough post-pandemic slowdowns as its losses widen. The bulls expect it to overcome those near-term challenges with more disciplined spending and the expansion of its fintech ecosystem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
tipranks.com

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Virtu Surge After SEC Nod for PFOF

Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) surged in pre-market trading on Thursday after a Bloomberg Law report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will not ban Payment-for-Order-Flow (PFOF). The report stated that this will be counted as a win for brokerages like HOOD...
TechCrunch

Share your carbon-adjusted earnings per share number, you cowards

There’s an old truism in journalism that people can’t understand distances longer than a football field, and can’t understand numbers larger than their mortgage. PR professionals know this, and time and time again, the public is agog with the numbers. “Wow, company X put $10 million toward climate change!” means that we, collectively, get all warm and fuzzy about Company X. Few of us pause to think how Company X had that $10 million to spend, and when it turns out that it is only a fraction of the marketing budget, it often becomes clear that the “green initiatives” are marketing spend, not planet-improvement spend.
The Associated Press

Harvest Announces Listing of Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF (HESG)

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated August 30, 2022, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: HESG:TSX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005139/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
tipranks.com

Hippo Holdings’ (NYSE:HIPO) 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split Upsets Investors

Hippo Holdings’ shares losing momentum in the aftermarket session on Monday seem to reflect investors’ disappointment over the 1-for-25 reverse stock split plan of the company. Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) made investors cautious after its board of directors approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split plan on Monday. The...
Benzinga

Sculptor Cap 10% Owner Sold $908K In Company Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU), 10% Owner at Sculptor Cap SCU, reported a large insider sell on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that (SCU) sold 179,400 shares of Sculptor Cap. The total transaction amounted to $908,464.
Benzinga

Blackstone Strategic: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Blackstone Strategic BGB. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 7.7 cents per share. On Thursday, Blackstone Strategic will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.7 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Blackstone Senior Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Blackstone Senior BSL. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 8.2 cents per share. On Thursday, Blackstone Senior will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 8.2 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
