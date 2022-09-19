Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 2.3 %. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,902,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares in the last quarter.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO