Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision This Week, Crude Oil Drops Over 1%
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording losses on Friday. All the three major indices recorded losses last week, with the Dow Jones dropping 4.1% and the S&P 500 down 4.8%. The US Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision on Wednesday, with markets...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.27
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 2.3 %. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,902,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares in the last quarter.
4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy From Tech Sector Amid Market Swings
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile so far this year, owing to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a huge decline in the major U.S. indexes.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
US Stocks Open Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision, Dow Jumps 175 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 175 points on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. The country’s central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 bps at the meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Wheat prices still plunged at close | Monday, September 19, 2022
CBOT wheat closed down 30¢ and KC wheat closed down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 20¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says wheat is under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar, weakness in the stock market, and weak demand for U.S. wheat exports. Corn futures ended...
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
Tencent Music shares open at HK$18 each in Hong Kong debut
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares started trading at HK$18 ($2.29) each in the company’s Hong Kong listing debut on Wednesday. The online music company announced last week that while New York would remain its primary listing venue it would start trading its shares in Hong Kong.
Dow Turns Higher; Crude Oil Rises 0.7%
U.S. stocks pared some losses, with the Dow Jones turning higher toward the end of trading on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.09% to 30,211.16 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 11,107.18. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.40% to 3,774.70. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares rose by...
3 ASX shares with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
Investors navigating a volatile market may do well to consider these three ASX stocks, which have all received a “Perfect 10” TipRanks Smart Score. Amid a volatile market, investors can look for ASX shares with a “Perfect 10” TipRanks Smart Score for clues on the best stocks to buy for the long-term. Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN), Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL), and Santos Limited (ASX:STO) are three ASX shares that have recently earnt a “Perfect 10” score.
Ford stock worst S&P 500 performer a day after $1 billion supply-cost warning
Ford Motor Co. stock on Tuesday fell to its lowest since July 27 and was on pace for its largest one-day percentage drop in two years a day after the auto maker said inflation and parts shortages will leave it with more unfinished vehicles than it had expected and paying more for the parts it does get, reminding Wall Street supply-chain snags are far from over. The stock is down for four of the past six days and looking at losses of 35% for the year, which compares with losses of around 19% for the S&P 500 index. Ford said it expects to have between 40,000 and 45,000 unfinished vehicles in inventory at the end of the third quarter and that, based on recent negotiations, payments to suppliers will run about $1 billion higher than expected for the quarter, thanks to inflation. The company reaffirmed its outlook for the year, however. Ford stock was the worst performer on the S&P.
Games Workshop shares tumble as profits take critical hit
Warhammer creator Games Workshop Group (GB:GAW) saw shares take a critical hit, sinking nearly 10% in trading on Wednesday on news of weaker profits. The group, famous for iconic fantasy games including Warhammer 40,000, saw profits slump to £39 million (compared to £45 million in the previous year.
Alibaba Plunges, Xpeng, Nio Nosedive: Fed Rate Hike and Projections Push Hang Seng To 2011 Lows
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index lost over 1.9% in opening trade to hit 2011 lows after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75% and indicated they could be hit as high as 4.6% next year. That dented stocks of U.S.-listed Chinese EV makers, whose business prospects depend...
US Stocks Open Lower As Dow Drops Over 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 1.17% to 30,657.72 while the NASDAQ fell 0.88% to 11,433.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.13% to 3,855.93. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lennar, Coinbase, Array Technologies and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. D.R. Horton, Lennar, PulteGroup — Homebuilder stocks moved higher on Monday after KeyBanc double upgraded the sector to overweight from underweight. Analyst Kenneth Zener said that homebuilders, which have underperformed this year, tend to rebound sooner and more sharply than the broader market. Shares of Lennar rose about 2%, while D.R. Horton gained over 2%, and PulteGroup jumped nearly 4%.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 26.6% to $17.29 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for ShiftPixy's stock is 2.9 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 483.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.6 million. United Maritime USEA shares moved...
Graphic Packaging stock gains after 33% boost to dividend lifts yield above the S&P 500
Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co. hiked up 0.9%, to buck the selloff in the broader stock market, after the consumer packaging provider said it raised its quarterly dividend by 33%. The new dividend of 10.0 cents a share, up from 7.5 cents a share, will be payable Jan. 5, 2023 to shareholders of record on Dec. 15, 2022. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate raises the implied dividend yield to 1.90% from 1.43%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.76%. Graphic Packaging's stock has gained 7.7% year to date, while the S&P 500 has dropped 21.1%.
CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: Sept. 12-16
Last week, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY experienced its third-largest decline since January, ushering in a wave of selling and bearish sentiment. A series of macroeconomic figures seem to have exacerbated the selling last week, including a worse-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) report and an increase in the federal budget debt.
