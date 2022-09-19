Read full article on original website
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund
Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
2 Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market of 2022
These companies are unloved by investors at the moment but have huge long-term opportunities.
CoinTelegraph
FTX in talks with investors to raise $1B for further acquisitions: Reports
Sam-Bankman Fried’s crypto exchange FTX is reportedly engaged in talks with investors to raise $1 billion in new funding, as it looks to utilize extra capital for financial acquisitions during the bear market. According to a Wedn report from CNBC which cites sources close to the matter, the talks...
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now
The company has an enviable position in a growing market right as key competitors are pulling back.
Sea Limited Stock: Bear vs. Bull
The bears believe its e-commerce and gaming businesses will face tough post-pandemic slowdowns as its losses widen. The bulls expect it to overcome those near-term challenges with more disciplined spending and the expansion of its fintech ecosystem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Investors: THIS is the Elephant in the Room
It’s time to stop beating around the bush. The key topic is inflation and how much damage the Fed will create in the US economy to tame this economic beast....
Read the memo Singapore billionaire Forrest Li sent to employees of Shopee, the Amazon of Southeast Asia, as the company's losses widen and it prepares for layoffs
A 1,000-word internal staff memo outlines Shopee's 12-18-month plan to achieve self-sufficiency. The company's executive team will temporarily forgo cash compensation, per the memo. Once the darling of the investment community, Sea does not anticipate being able to raise funds now. Shopee, the Singapore-based ecommerce giant and one-time investment-community darling,...
Crypto market maker Wintermute loses $160m after decentralized finance operation is hacked: CEO insists company is solvent 'twice over'
Crypto trading firm Wintermute has been targeted by hackers, stealing digital assets worth $160million, its CEO Has claimed. The heist is just the latest to hit the beleaguered sector which has been plagued by cybercrime. The theft targeted London-based Wintermute's decentralized finance (DeFi) operations, boss Evgeny Gaevoy said in a...
Number of ultra wealthy individuals exploded during the pandemic
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A new report by investment bank Credit Suisse said that the number of "ultra high net worth" individuals increased by 46,000 last year to a record 218,200 people. The number of people with assets of more than $50 million boomed in 2021 as the world's richest...
