ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
coinjournal.net

Cake DeFi launches EARN for conservative crypto investors

Cake DeFi says EARN offers daily rewards with up to 10% APY, while users benefit from complete transparency. Cake DeFi, a Singapore-based decentralised finance (DeFi) company seeking to bring crypto opportunities to the masses, has formally launched an investment product that will see customers access competitive returns on their assets while enjoying protection against market volatility.
STOCKS
u.today

POPCOIN Gets Listed On XT.COM With Tether Trading Pair

Popcoin will soon be listed on XT.COM to encourage newcomers and investors to engage in trading the coin efficiently at 2022-09-23 03:00 (UTC). The go-live scheduled trading pair for the coin will be POP/USDT, which is available to everyone in the exchange’s Main Zone. Users can deposit POP for...
MARKETS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Fortune

The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.27

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 2.3 %. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,902,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares in the last quarter.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Egx
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity

Major market benchmarks kept losing ground on Thursday. A surprise $14 billion acquisition of STORE Capital sent its stock soaring. Other real estate investment trusts didn't make big moves, but they could still be good opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
u.today

One of Europe's Largest Fund Management Groups Snubs Crypto

Sandro Pierri, chief executive of BNP Paribas Asset Management, has categorically dismissed the idea of getting into cryptocurrencies, according to a report by London-based business outlet Financial News. Pierri claims that the French fund management group, which controlled roughly 537 billion euros as of December 2021, does not have any...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Virtu Surge After SEC Nod for PFOF

Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) surged in pre-market trading on Thursday after a Bloomberg Law report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will not ban Payment-for-Order-Flow (PFOF). The report stated that this will be counted as a win for brokerages like HOOD...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sculptor Cap 10% Owner Sold $908K In Company Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU), 10% Owner at Sculptor Cap SCU, reported a large insider sell on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that (SCU) sold 179,400 shares of Sculptor Cap. The total transaction amounted to $908,464.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Bear Market Cure

The 20% loss for the S&P 500 (SPY) this year does not really tell the story of the pain inflicted on the average investor. Most individuals were piled up in the most popular tech names. And there losses of 30 to 50% are far too common. Yet during all this time Tim Biggam unveiled a strategy that produced phenomenal gains which is why we call it the “Bear Market Cure”. Get full details on this strategy and next timely trades down below.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Hippo Holdings’ (NYSE:HIPO) 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split Upsets Investors

Hippo Holdings’ shares losing momentum in the aftermarket session on Monday seem to reflect investors’ disappointment over the 1-for-25 reverse stock split plan of the company. Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) made investors cautious after its board of directors approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split plan on Monday. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

REITs Versus Bonds As Yield Investments

Investors who are seeking the highest — but safest — yields possible eventually compare real estate investment trusts (REITs) with bonds. This is especially true for retirees who want to make the most of their retirement funds. They want the highest yields possible, but they don’t want to risk their principal.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy