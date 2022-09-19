Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Cake DeFi launches EARN for conservative crypto investors
Cake DeFi says EARN offers daily rewards with up to 10% APY, while users benefit from complete transparency. Cake DeFi, a Singapore-based decentralised finance (DeFi) company seeking to bring crypto opportunities to the masses, has formally launched an investment product that will see customers access competitive returns on their assets while enjoying protection against market volatility.
u.today
POPCOIN Gets Listed On XT.COM With Tether Trading Pair
Popcoin will soon be listed on XT.COM to encourage newcomers and investors to engage in trading the coin efficiently at 2022-09-23 03:00 (UTC). The go-live scheduled trading pair for the coin will be POP/USDT, which is available to everyone in the exchange’s Main Zone. Users can deposit POP for...
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These two penny stocks could generate life-changing gains for early shareholders.
RELATED PEOPLE
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund
Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Zoom is a leader in videoconferencing software, and it is gaining traction in the cloud phone and contact center markets. Revenue growth slowed to 8% in the most recent quarter, and free cash flow dropped 50%. Zoom stock currently trades at 5.7 times sales, its cheapest valuation as a public...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.27
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 2.3 %. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,902,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares in the last quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
CNBC
The market right now is overwhelmingly bearishly positioned, says Virtus' Terranova
The traders look ahead to today's Fed announcement. With CNBC's Scott Cohn and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Requisite Capital's Bryn Talkington, Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova, Douglas C. Lane & Associates' Sarat Sethi and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
Motley Fool
Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity
Major market benchmarks kept losing ground on Thursday. A surprise $14 billion acquisition of STORE Capital sent its stock soaring. Other real estate investment trusts didn't make big moves, but they could still be good opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
2 Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market of 2022
These companies are unloved by investors at the moment but have huge long-term opportunities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
One of Europe's Largest Fund Management Groups Snubs Crypto
Sandro Pierri, chief executive of BNP Paribas Asset Management, has categorically dismissed the idea of getting into cryptocurrencies, according to a report by London-based business outlet Financial News. Pierri claims that the French fund management group, which controlled roughly 537 billion euros as of December 2021, does not have any...
7 Astonishing ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Provide Safety and Fat Dividends for Passive Income
These seven well-known stocks have been hammered for one reason or another. Given their substantial dividends, any nimble investors who take advantage of these outstanding entry points will be paid to wait for their recovery.
tipranks.com
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Virtu Surge After SEC Nod for PFOF
Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) surged in pre-market trading on Thursday after a Bloomberg Law report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will not ban Payment-for-Order-Flow (PFOF). The report stated that this will be counted as a win for brokerages like HOOD...
Sculptor Cap 10% Owner Sold $908K In Company Stock
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU), 10% Owner at Sculptor Cap SCU, reported a large insider sell on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that (SCU) sold 179,400 shares of Sculptor Cap. The total transaction amounted to $908,464.
Bear Market Cure
The 20% loss for the S&P 500 (SPY) this year does not really tell the story of the pain inflicted on the average investor. Most individuals were piled up in the most popular tech names. And there losses of 30 to 50% are far too common. Yet during all this time Tim Biggam unveiled a strategy that produced phenomenal gains which is why we call it the “Bear Market Cure”. Get full details on this strategy and next timely trades down below.
tipranks.com
Hippo Holdings’ (NYSE:HIPO) 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split Upsets Investors
Hippo Holdings’ shares losing momentum in the aftermarket session on Monday seem to reflect investors’ disappointment over the 1-for-25 reverse stock split plan of the company. Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) made investors cautious after its board of directors approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split plan on Monday. The...
Plenty of Upside Ahead as Activist Investor Enters This Beaten-Down Tech Stock
This growth stock is down 49% year to date, but help is on the way.
REITs Versus Bonds As Yield Investments
Investors who are seeking the highest — but safest — yields possible eventually compare real estate investment trusts (REITs) with bonds. This is especially true for retirees who want to make the most of their retirement funds. They want the highest yields possible, but they don’t want to risk their principal.
Comments / 0