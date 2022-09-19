Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
POPCOIN Gets Listed On XT.COM With Tether Trading Pair
Popcoin will soon be listed on XT.COM to encourage newcomers and investors to engage in trading the coin efficiently at 2022-09-23 03:00 (UTC). The go-live scheduled trading pair for the coin will be POP/USDT, which is available to everyone in the exchange’s Main Zone. Users can deposit POP for...
3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up
The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Warren Buffett's top investing advice is still valid but the S&P 500 is 'the worst thing to own' in the near term, says top US stock strategist
Investors should avoid the S&P 500 in the short term, according to the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA Securities. "If you're thinking about what's going to happen between now and let's say the next 12 months, I don't think the bottom is in," Savita Subramanian told CNBC.
Motley Fool
5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September
That's enabling income-focused investors to lock in some attractive yields on high-quality companies. Many of these companies have a long history of growing their dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stock Market Could Plunge: These 7 Dividend Aristocrats Can Survive the Fall
Given the looming potential for massive downside as interest rates head higher, these seven Dividend Aristocrat stocks in defensive sectors that look poised to do well for the rest of 2022 and into next year make a ton of sense for nervous investors now.
2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire
To build wealth for retirement, you should ideally buy and hold stocks for multiple decades. Electronic Arts is a great stock to own with its dominant position in the gaming market. Spotify is riding a steady tailwind as the market leader in the audio streaming industry. You’re reading a free...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2030
Reinvesting the gigantic dividend payments these stocks offer could double your principle in about eight years, or less.
Motley Fool
Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?
Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Rare bear market in bonds strips investors of safe haven
NEW YORK (AP) — A rare bear market in bonds hasn’t gotten much attention, but it may be inflicting more pain on investors than the downturns for stocks, cryptocurrencies and other investments. Investment-grade bonds — those issued by governments and corporations with good credit ratings — have fallen...
Why the Recent Stock Market Plunge May Bring 'Buying Opportunities for Patient Investors'
Stocks endured their worst day since June 2020 this week. But here's the good news: Big-one day drops in the market are often followed by above average returns. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday down 4.3% while the the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.9% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.2%. The plunge came after a higher-than-expected inflation report, which had investors worried that the Federal Reserve may not be able to slow or decrease the size of its interest rate hikes soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Growth Stocks Down 76% to 86% That Billionaires Keep Buying
Markets are down, but the world's best investors are still buying stocks hand over fist.
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.27
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 2.3 %. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,902,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares in the last quarter.
Motley Fool
My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now
Demand for Snowflake's data management tools is booming. Apple's investors have larger dividends headed their way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value
The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
NEWSBTC
Kulfi Finance: A Fixed Rate DEFI Platform on Cardano, Announce Pre Seed Sale of Ecosystem Native Token $KLS
Kulfi Finance, the DEFi gateway to build a stable portfolio for crypto investors. The Kulfi Native token (KLS) is now available for the public via pre Seed Sale on Kulfi Token Sale page. The tokens can be purchased until October 9th. Anyone can participate in Kulfi Finance Pre Seed Sale at a discount price of 200 KLS for 1 ADA.
Harvest Announces Listing of Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF (HESG)
OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated August 30, 2022, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: HESG:TSX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005139/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
5 High-Risk Stocks to Avoid in September
The Fed launched its third consecutive 75-bps rate hike on Wednesday, and further rate hikes could be on the horizon. As the Fed tries to tame the raging inflation, recession...
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now
Upstart stock is trading at a rock bottom valuation at the moment.
Comments / 0