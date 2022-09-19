Read full article on original website
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 20, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.89% at $0.05. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 23.68% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 13.56% at $1.02. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.44% at $0.99. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 4.76% at $1.40. Canopy Gwth CGC...
US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision This Week, Crude Oil Drops Over 1%
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording losses on Friday. All the three major indices recorded losses last week, with the Dow Jones dropping 4.1% and the S&P 500 down 4.8%. The US Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision on Wednesday, with markets...
S&P 500 Rises 0.5%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.40% to 30,829.94 while the NASDAQ rose 0.31% to 11,460.00. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.50% to 3,875.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares rose by 1%...
Why stock-market bears are eying June lows after S&P 500 falls back below 3,900
The S&P 500 finished Friday below a crucial chart support level that’s served as a battleground in recent years, leading technical analysts to warn of a potential test of the stock market’s June lows. “Over the last three years, the level on the [S&P 500] with the most...
Why Novavax Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Novavax Inc NVAX shares are trading lower Thursday following bearish analyst coverage from JPMorgan. JPMorgan analyst Eric Joseph downgraded Novavax from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target to $27 from $132, citing headwinds for the company's COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, which are likely to lead to further guidance cuts.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.27
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 2.3 %. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,902,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares in the last quarter.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 26.6% to $17.29 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for ShiftPixy's stock is 2.9 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 483.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.6 million. United Maritime USEA shares moved...
US Stocks Open Lower As Dow Drops 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.32% to 30,088.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.89% to 11,120.70. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.57% to 3,768.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Dow Turns Higher; Crude Oil Rises 0.7%
U.S. stocks pared some losses, with the Dow Jones turning higher toward the end of trading on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.09% to 30,211.16 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 11,107.18. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.40% to 3,774.70. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares rose by...
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
Highest Stock Valuation In History
The Broad Market Index was down 4.77% last week and 54% of stocks out-performed the index. This is the last update for the 2nd quarter Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting period. The early financial statements for the third quarter are for companies with fiscal quarter ending in August and will begin next week.
Why CohBar Shares Are Trading Higher
CohBar Inc CWBR shares are trading higher by 6.25% to $0.15 after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. CohBar says the reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01am ET on September 23rd and begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on September 23rd. The...
Adobe plummets 15% after $20 billion deal to buy Figma and as earnings reveal soft 4th-quarter guidance
Adobe stock plunged 15% on Thursday after it announced a $20 billion deal to acquire Figma. Figma is a fast-growing collaborative design competitor that was last valued at $10 billion in 2021. Adobe expects the Figma deal to be accretive to its adjusted earnings per share after 3 years. Adobe...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about UiPath...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
AMTD Digital HKD shares moved upwards by 39.4% to $264.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 billion. SeaChange International SEAC stock increased by 5.37% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Aurora Shares Plunge On Q4 Earnings Report But This Analyst Sees Better Days Ahead, Here's Why
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, revealing a net revenue of $50.2 million compared to the previous quarter's total cannabis net revenue of $50.4 million. Medical cannabis net revenue totaled $36.6 million,...
Graphic Packaging stock gains after 33% boost to dividend lifts yield above the S&P 500
Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co. hiked up 0.9%, to buck the selloff in the broader stock market, after the consumer packaging provider said it raised its quarterly dividend by 33%. The new dividend of 10.0 cents a share, up from 7.5 cents a share, will be payable Jan. 5, 2023 to shareholders of record on Dec. 15, 2022. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate raises the implied dividend yield to 1.90% from 1.43%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.76%. Graphic Packaging's stock has gained 7.7% year to date, while the S&P 500 has dropped 21.1%.
CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: Sept. 12-16
Last week, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY experienced its third-largest decline since January, ushering in a wave of selling and bearish sentiment. A series of macroeconomic figures seem to have exacerbated the selling last week, including a worse-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) report and an increase in the federal budget debt.
European Shares Slide to Over 1-1/2 Year Lows on Slowdown Fears
(Reuters) - European shares slumped 1.8% on Thursday, as recession worries heightened after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered another jumbo-sized interest rate hike and signalled more in its fight against stubbornly high inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 index hit its lowest since February 2021 led by rate-sensitive tech and real...
