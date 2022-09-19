Read full article on original website
One Lucky eBay User Sold an Erroneous U.S. Quarter for $216
The U.S. Mint has been making quarters since 1796, with the first design concept — showing Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other — lasting until 1930. Then came the familiar design with George Washington on one side and an eagle with outstretched wings on the reverse. Since 1975, the U.S Mint has released quarters honoring America’s bicentennial, the U.S. states and territories, and — most recently — the contributions of American women. But which quarters are worth more money?
TechCrunch
Amazon’s latest challenger is China’s online dollar store Pinduoduo
The company’s overseas shopping app, called Temu, briefly claimed the top spot of Android shopping apps in the U.S. in mid-September before dipping to No. 15 this week, according to app analytics platform Data.ai. The rankings indicate new downloads, so it’s hard to gauge the app’s user retention and activeness.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Revolut advises users to take caution after hacker breach triggers phishing campaign
Hey there, you deep-fried morsels of delight. Deep fried, because that’s the thing that made you crunchy. No? Because this is the Daily Crunch?. The TechCrunch team got so competitive in this season of the Great Tech Bake-off, cooking up an incredible amount of scrumptious news over the past 24 hours, that it has taken us damn near 24 hours just to ingest the full tasting menu. Don’t worry, we’ve selected some of the juiciest, most Michelin-starred news for you, served in bite-sized pieces.
nftevening.com
Coinbase Partner With ENS To Create cb.id Web3 Usernames
Coinbase, one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency websites, has officially announced a partnership with the Ethereum Naming Service (ENS) to create unique cb.id usernames. Coinbase hopes the new partnership will increase Web3 adoption amongst its users. In fact, since the early announcement between the two companies in September, ENS registrations have significantly risen.
Mark Zuckerberg’s Net Worth Falls $70 Billion as Meta Stock Sinks
The metaverse may be filled with whatever Mark Zuckerberg and his acolytes dream up—unicorns and rainbows and, yes, apparently harassment—but in conventional reality, the Meta boss is having a brutal financial year; his net worth has plummeted more than $70 billion, as the company’s stock has dropped 57 percent. As Insider reported, the billionaire has worked to justify the billions of dollars Meta is sinking into the metaverse by declaring that the investments won’t generate much revenue “until at a minimum much later in this decade,” and perhaps farther into the 2030s. Investors are clearly antsy; time will tell if they hold on for the ride. But lucky for Zucky, he has majority voting power in the business and ultimately it’s his ship to steer.
zycrypto.com
LBank Crypto Exchange Weekly Listing Report — September 13, 2022
The weekly report from the LBank Exchange provides an overview of the intriguing new listings from this week and the week prior. Users can learn more in this report to comprehend these exceptional opportunities. New Listings on LBank Exchange. Project: STSR. Listing date: 13th September. Official Website: satelstar.io. About:. SatelStar...
u.today
MetaDAO, the World's First Decentralized Social Platform, Goes Live on APLink
On September 17, Armonia ecosystem application MetaDAO goes live. As the world's first DAO social platform based on Web3.0, MetaDAO plays an important role in Armonia Meta Chain ecosystem. It will greatly elevate Armonia’s value in the decentralized social field and drive the overall development of SocialFi industry. Users may enjoy brand new social experience brought by MetaDAO on APLink.
WhatsApp Pay India head quits, joins Amazon -source
BENGALURU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The head of WhatsApp's India payment business, Manesh Mahatme, has quit after more than a year with the Meta Platforms-owned (META.O) company to join Amazon India, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase Cloud debuts Web3 developer platform
Blockchain infrastructure platform Coinbase Cloud has officially rolled out its Web3 developer platform, allowing users to build new decentralized applications free of charge. The new developer platform, dubbed Node, allows users to create and monitor Web3 applications while accessing the Ethereum blockchain and indexers, the company disclosed Wednesday. While Node offers a tiered subscription model, the free plan includes access to advanced APIs that allow for the creation of decentralized applications and nonfungible token (NFT) applications.
"This is against everything we stand for," Proton VPN exits India over new data law
The Swiss-based company behind Proton VPN have decided to shut off all its servers in India. This comes amid concerns over the new CERT-In regulations about to be enforced. Proton is only the last of the best VPN providers exiting the country to safeguard its customers' privacy. In June, we saw ExpressVPN's exit from India, Surfshark's pledge to remove its physical servers, Hide.me's announcement to pull the plug, together with NordVPN last joining the exiting group citing fears over freedom of speech.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum’s Vanity Addresses Drained of Over $3M Despite 1inch’s Warning
As per 1inch’s findings, the private keys linked to vanity addresses could be calculated with brute force attacks. A hacker managed to steal $3.3 million worth of cryptocurrencies from several Ethereum addresses generated with the “Profanity” tool. The funds were drained even after the decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch warned users about discovering a severe vulnerability putting millions of dollars at risk.
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in 2022 after metaverse leap
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's personal worth has eroded by a whopping $71 billion dollars in 2022 alone, the most for any billionaire as tracked by Bloomberg. Zuckerberg's mighty fall is not just attributed to market factors and has put the spotlight back on his company's pivot to the metaverse. Last...
